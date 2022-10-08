Rainwater everywhere on Earth unsafe to drink
Rainwater everywhere on Earth unsafe to drink
Rainwater everywhere on Earth unsafe to drink due to forever chemicals, study findsRainwater almost everywhere on Earth has unsafe levels of forever chemicals, according to new research.
Per- and poly-fluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) are a large family of human-made chemicals that dont occur in nature. They are known as forever chemicals because they dont break down in the environment.
They have non-stick or stain repellent properties so can be found in household items like food packaging, electronics, cosmetics and cookware.
But now researchers at the University of Stockholm have found them in rainwater in most locations on the planet - including Antarctica. There is no safe space to escape them.
There has been an astounding decline in guideline values for PFAS in drinking water in the last 20 years, says Ian Cousins, lead author of the study and professor at the Department of Environmental Science, Stockholm University.
For one well-known substance, the cancer-causing perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA), water guideline values have declined by 37.5 million times in the US.
Based on the latest US guidelines for PFOA in drinking water, rainwater everywhere would be judged unsafe to drink, he says.
"Although in the industrial world we dont often drink rainwater, many people around the world expect it to be safe to drink and it supplies many of our drinking water sources.
Re: Rainwater everywhere on Earth unsafe to drink
Now I have to avoid drinking out of puddles.
Re: Rainwater everywhere on Earth unsafe to drink
From Healthline:
Can You Drink Rainwater, and Should You?
Re: Rainwater everywhere on Earth unsafe to drink
Ive been afraid of Acid Rain since I was a kid. Might as well be afraid of Forever Chemicals now too!
Im only slightly kidding. I whole-heartedly believe our environment is fucked, including rain, due to chemicals and industrial waste.
Re: Rainwater everywhere on Earth unsafe to drink
Ha ha, we are sooo fucked.
