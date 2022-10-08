DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > General Discussions > Religion, Politics and World Events
Reload this Page >

Rainwater everywhere on Earth unsafe to drink

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Religion, Politics and World Events They make great dinner conversation, don't you think? plus Political Film

Rainwater everywhere on Earth unsafe to drink

   
Old 08-10-22, 10:41 AM
  #1  
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
 
Join Date: Aug 2001
Location: Just around the corner to the light of day.
Posts: 14,225
Received 544 Likes on 327 Posts
Rainwater everywhere on Earth unsafe to drink

Rainwater everywhere on Earth unsafe to drink due to forever chemicals, study finds

Rainwater almost everywhere on Earth has unsafe levels of forever chemicals, according to new research.

Per- and poly-fluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) are a large family of human-made chemicals that dont occur in nature. They are known as forever chemicals because they dont break down in the environment.

They have non-stick or stain repellent properties so can be found in household items like food packaging, electronics, cosmetics and cookware.

But now researchers at the University of Stockholm have found them in rainwater in most locations on the planet - including Antarctica. There is no safe space to escape them.



There has been an astounding decline in guideline values for PFAS in drinking water in the last 20 years, says Ian Cousins, lead author of the study and professor at the Department of Environmental Science, Stockholm University.

For one well-known substance, the cancer-causing perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA), water guideline values have declined by 37.5 million times in the US.



Based on the latest US guidelines for PFOA in drinking water, rainwater everywhere would be judged unsafe to drink, he says.

"Although in the industrial world we dont often drink rainwater, many people around the world expect it to be safe to drink and it supplies many of our drinking water sources.



ViewAskewbian is offline  
Reply Like
Old 08-10-22, 10:46 AM
  #2  
Admin
 
VinVega's Avatar
 
Join Date: Nov 2000
Location: Herding cats
Posts: 35,041
Received 363 Likes on 232 Posts
Re: Rainwater everywhere on Earth unsafe to drink
Now I have to avoid drinking out of puddles.
VinVega is offline  
Reply Like
Old 08-10-22, 10:49 AM
  #3  
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
 
Join Date: Aug 2001
Location: Just around the corner to the light of day.
Posts: 14,225
Received 544 Likes on 327 Posts
Re: Rainwater everywhere on Earth unsafe to drink
Originally Posted by VinVega View Post
Now I have to avoid drinking out of puddles.
I know, right!

From Healthline:

Can You Drink Rainwater, and Should You?

ViewAskewbian is offline  
Reply Like
Old 08-10-22, 10:51 AM
  #4  
DVD Talk Legend
 
GoldenJCJ's Avatar
 
Join Date: Oct 2000
Location: Colorado
Posts: 21,449
Received 1,694 Likes on 1,124 Posts
Re: Rainwater everywhere on Earth unsafe to drink
Ive been afraid of Acid Rain since I was a kid. Might as well be afraid of Forever Chemicals now too!


Im only slightly kidding. I whole-heartedly believe our environment is fucked, including rain, due to chemicals and industrial waste.
GoldenJCJ is offline  
Reply Like
Old 08-10-22, 11:20 AM
  #5  
DVD Talk Legend
 
cultshock's Avatar
 
Join Date: Oct 2002
Location: True North Strong & Free
Posts: 17,948
Received 792 Likes on 570 Posts
Re: Rainwater everywhere on Earth unsafe to drink
Ha ha, we are sooo fucked.
cultshock is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Religion, Politics and World Events
View Next Unread
The Official Former President Trump Thread

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.