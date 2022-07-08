DVD Talk Forum

Possible Social Security check increase(besides cola)?

Religion, Politics and World Events

Possible Social Security check increase(besides cola)?

   
08-07-22, 04:19 PM
DVD Talk Legend
Possible Social Security check increase(besides cola)?
Talk of a bill ( that hasn't been passed)that would give everyone on Social Security a 200 dollar monthly increase starting in 2023 .

I am assuming that doesn't include the cola for 2023(currently 10.5 percent).
08-07-22, 04:23 PM
Re: Possible Social Security check increase(besides cola)?
Even if Mitch McConnel was visited by three spirits in the night this will never happen.
