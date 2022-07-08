Possible Social Security check increase(besides cola)?
#1
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
Possible Social Security check increase(besides cola)?
Talk of a bill ( that hasn't been passed)that would give everyone on Social Security a 200 dollar monthly increase starting in 2023 .
I am assuming that doesn't include the cola for 2023(currently 10.5 percent).
I am assuming that doesn't include the cola for 2023(currently 10.5 percent).
#2
DVD Talk Limited Edition
Re: Possible Social Security check increase(besides cola)?
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off