Ayman al-Zawahiri DEAD. Killed by U.S. Military!

This is HUGE.





Quote: WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden announced Monday that al-Qaida leader Ayman al-Zawahri was killed in a U.S. drone strike in Kabul, an operation he said delivered justice and hopefully “one more measure of closure” to families of the victims of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on the United States. Ayman al-Zawahri, who has led al-Qaida since Osama bin Laden's death in 2011, has been killed in a U.S. military operation.

Quote:

The president said in an evening address from the White House that U.S. intelligence officials tracked al-Zawahri to a home in downtown Kabul where he was hiding out with his family. The president approved the operation last week and it was carried out Sunday.





Al-Zawahiri was

than Osama Bin Laden. He was a true believer who was filled with anger, rage, and hate. He co-plotted 9/11 with Bin Laden, and was the driving force behind Al Qaeda, even moreso than Bin Laden. He was the group's spiritual leader. He set the tone.

His death is a very good thing, and it's long overdue.