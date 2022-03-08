Ayman al-Zawahiri DEAD. Killed by U.S. Military!
This is HUGE.
Ayman al-Zawahri, who has led al-Qaida since Osama bin Laden's death in 2011, has been killed in a U.S. military operation.
The president said in an evening address from the White House that U.S. intelligence officials tracked al-Zawahri to a home in downtown Kabul where he was hiding out with his family. The president approved the operation last week and it was carried out Sunday.
Al-Zawahiri was worse than Osama Bin Laden. He was a true believer who was filled with anger, rage, and hate. He co-plotted 9/11 with Bin Laden, and was the driving force behind Al Qaeda, even moreso than Bin Laden. He was the group's spiritual leader. He set the tone.
His death is a very good thing, and it's long overdue.
Re: Ayman al-Zawahiri DEAD. Killed by U.S. Military!
But Marjorie Traitor Green said that AL-Queda hasn't posed a threat recently and this was just a distraction from Biden's inflation problem.
Re: Ayman al-Zawahiri DEAD. Killed by U.S. Military!
It's been discussed in the Biden thread for a couple of days now.
