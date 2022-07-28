"Don't like it? Start your OWN party!" -- "We did!" - Forward Party announced
"Don't like it? Start your OWN party!" -- "We did!" - Forward Party announced
How about that, eh?
Former Republicans and Democrats form new third U.S. political party
https://www.reuters.com/world/us/exc...ty-2022-07-27/
I don't really have much to say about this... I was just a bit surprised not to see a thread for this yet.
Will they gain traction? Fizzle out? Exist solely to take votes away from (party A or party B) in critical elections?
Time will tell!
Dozens of former Republican and Democratic officials announced on Wednesday a new national political third party to appeal to millions of voters they say are dismayed with what they see as America's dysfunctional two-party system.
The new party, called Forward and whose creation was first reported by Reuters, will initially be co-chaired by former Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang and Christine Todd Whitman, the former Republican governor of New Jersey. They hope the party will become a viable alternative to the Republican and Democratic parties that dominate U.S. politics, founding members told Reuters.
The party, which is centrist, has no specific policies yet.
