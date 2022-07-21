Monarch butterflies now listed as endangered
Monarch butterflies now listed as endangered
WASHINGTON (AP) The monarch butterfly fluttered a step closer to extinction Thursday, as scientists put the iconic orange-and-black insect on the endangered list because of its fast dwindling numbers.
Its just a devastating decline, said Stuart Pimm, an ecologist at Duke University who was not involved in the new listing. This is one of the most recognizable butterflies in the world.
This makes me sad.
