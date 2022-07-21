DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > General Discussions > Religion, Politics and World Events
Reload this Page >

Monarch butterflies now listed as endangered

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Religion, Politics and World Events They make great dinner conversation, don't you think? plus Political Film

Monarch butterflies now listed as endangered

   
Old 07-21-22, 11:20 AM
  #1  
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
Thread Starter
 
Join Date: Mar 2000
Location: Somewhere in the boonies, MA
Posts: 9,827
Received 327 Likes on 253 Posts
Monarch butterflies now listed as endangered


WASHINGTON (AP)  The monarch butterfly fluttered a step closer to extinction Thursday, as scientists put the iconic orange-and-black insect on the endangered list because of its fast dwindling numbers.

Its just a devastating decline, said Stuart Pimm, an ecologist at Duke University who was not involved in the new listing. This is one of the most recognizable butterflies in the world.
https://apnews.com/article/science-n...93296c19c302b?

This makes me sad.
Eric F is online now  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Religion, Politics and World Events

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.