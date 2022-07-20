DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > General Discussions > Religion, Politics and World Events
Reload this Page >

Climate Change: Everybody talks about the weather

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Religion, Politics and World Events They make great dinner conversation, don't you think? plus Political Film

Climate Change: Everybody talks about the weather

   
Old 07-20-22, 06:33 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
Thread Starter
 
Join Date: Mar 2000
Location: Somewhere in the boonies, MA
Posts: 9,824
Received 327 Likes on 253 Posts
Climate Change: Everybody talks about the weather
With everything going on in the world today it seems like climate change is that one unavoidable issue thats happening as we speak,and isnt being addressed enough. 10yrs ago I might have said that it wont effect me (much) but more my children (that I dont know about) and their children but that doesnt seem to be the case anymore. I feel like weve already gone past the point of no return.

Climate change is going to be the number one security issue nations will face going forward, including droughts, famine, water rights, fights over various natural resources, mass migration of peoples, etc.

Shocking to me that there are still candidates endorsed by a major political party (guess) here in the US who are climate change deniers.

We need to talk about this- Im surprised there isnt a climate change thread already (if there is I cant find it), and the fact there isnt is exactly the problem.

Eric F is online now  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Religion, Politics and World Events
View Next Unread
The "Cops Behaving Badly" Thread

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.