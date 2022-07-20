Climate Change: Everybody talks about the weather
With everything going on in the world today it seems like climate change is that one unavoidable issue thats happening as we speak,and isnt being addressed enough. 10yrs ago I might have said that it wont effect me (much) but more my children (that I dont know about) and their children but that doesnt seem to be the case anymore. I feel like weve already gone past the point of no return.
Climate change is going to be the number one security issue nations will face going forward, including droughts, famine, water rights, fights over various natural resources, mass migration of peoples, etc.
Shocking to me that there are still candidates endorsed by a major political party (guess) here in the US who are climate change deniers.
We need to talk about this- Im surprised there isnt a climate change thread already (if there is I cant find it), and the fact there isnt is exactly the problem.
