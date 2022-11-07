DVD Talk Forum

Unprecedented - Trump docu on Discovery +

Religion, Politics and World Events

Unprecedented - Trump docu on Discovery +

   
07-11-22, 02:40 PM
Unprecedented - Trump docu on Discovery +
Has anyone seen this 3-part documentary on Trump that just came out yesterday?

It looks very well done. Its about 2 and half hours total across 3 episodes.

Figured I better put this here instead of TV forum.
07-11-22, 02:42 PM
Re: Unprecedented - Trump docu on Discovery +
Maybe the political film sub-forum?

Thanks for sharing, though, as I didn't know about it and will certainly check it out.
07-11-22, 02:42 PM
Re: Unprecedented - Trump docu on Discovery +
I saw an ad for it. Made me glad I don't give Discovery + any money. Trailer made it seem like a pure puff piece to take the stink off the family.
07-11-22, 02:48 PM
Re: Unprecedented - Trump docu on Discovery +
Like Trump needs to be puffed any more than he already is.
