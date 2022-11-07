Unprecedented - Trump docu on Discovery +
Unprecedented - Trump docu on Discovery +
Has anyone seen this 3-part documentary on Trump that just came out yesterday?
It looks very well done. Its about 2 and half hours total across 3 episodes.
Figured I better put this here instead of TV forum.
Re: Unprecedented - Trump docu on Discovery +
Maybe the political film sub-forum?
Thanks for sharing, though, as I didn't know about it and will certainly check it out.
Re: Unprecedented - Trump docu on Discovery +
I saw an ad for it. Made me glad I don't give Discovery + any money. Trailer made it seem like a pure puff piece to take the stink off the family.
