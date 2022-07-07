Japans former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe shot during campaign speech
Japans former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe shot during campaign speech
https://apnews.com/article/japan-shi...&utm_medium=AP
Not breathing and heart stopped, doesn't sound good.
Holy shit. That is shocking.
Here’s a pretty detailed account with photos at the scene and the aftermath.
He’s feared dead.
not good
