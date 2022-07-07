DVD Talk Forum

Japans former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe shot during campaign speech
https://apnews.com/article/japan-shi...&utm_medium=AP

Not breathing and heart stopped, doesn't sound good.
Re: Japans former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe shot during campaign speech
Holy shit. That is shocking.
Re: Japans former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe shot during campaign speech
Here’s a pretty detailed account with photos at the scene and the aftermath.

He’s feared dead.

Re: Japans former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe shot during campaign speech

not good
Re: Japans former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe shot during campaign speech
Oh damn.
