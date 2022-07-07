Former Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe assassinated, July 8, 2022
Former Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe assassinated, July 8, 2022
https://apnews.com/article/japan-shi...&utm_medium=AP
Not breathing and heart stopped, doesn't sound good.
re: Former Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe assassinated, July 8, 2022
Holy shit. That is shocking.
re: Former Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe assassinated, July 8, 2022
Here’s a pretty detailed account with photos at the scene and the aftermath.
He’s feared dead.
re: Former Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe assassinated, July 8, 2022
not good
re: Former Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe assassinated, July 8, 2022
He did not make it.
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/world...ion/ar-AAZlTly
re: Former Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe assassinated, July 8, 2022
Just horrible news. Very sad for the people of Japan.
re: Former Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe assassinated, July 8, 2022
Yes, he has died. For those interested in watching news about him, download the NHK Japan app. They have live news going on, and the news anchors speak in English.
re: Former Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe assassinated, July 8, 2022
Police arrested a male suspect at the scene of the shooting in Nara, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told reporters.
According to NHK, Japan's public broadcaster, Tetsuya Yamagami, 41, was arrested.
Ministry of Defense officials said Yamagami worked for the Maritime Self-Defense Force for three years until around 2005, NHK reported.
The suspect said he was dissatisfied with and aimed to kill Abe in a police statement, NHK said, citing police authorities.
https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/...g/10010982002/
re: Former Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe assassinated, July 8, 2022
Wow, this is so sad for the Japanese people.
re: Former Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe assassinated, July 8, 2022
Our sickness is now infecting other places.
re: Former Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe assassinated, July 8, 2022
Let me preface this by saying I absolutely do not condone political violence or assassination, so please don't interpret this that way.
That said, Abe was a far-right nationalist who denied Japan's World War II atrocities, was openly racist toward non-Japanese, engaged in censorship, and was a favorite of Steve Bannon. Good riddance -- the world needs fewer leaders like him.
re: Former Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe assassinated, July 8, 2022
I just hope this doesn't prompt people to say "see, strict gun laws don't work" when this is like a shock to most Japanese that this is even a possibility whereas it's business as usual here in the US.
The other wrinkle here is that the election is on Sunday, and while many already cast their votes I'm sure the politicians are going crazy trying to spin this to their benefit.
re: Former Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe assassinated, July 8, 2022
re: Former Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe assassinated, July 8, 2022
What's really scary was that the assassination weapon was essentially a home made gun. And it probably used black powder taken from a firework, too. The fact it literally came "out of the blue" (in my opinion!) is the stuff ripe for conspiracy theories, like it or not.
re: Former Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe assassinated, July 8, 2022
What's really scary was that the assassination weapon was essentially a home made gun. And it probably used black powder taken from a firework, too. The fact it literally came "out of the blue" (in my opinion!) is the stuff ripe for conspiracy theories, like it or not.
Re: Former Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe assassinated, July 8, 2022
I was listening to CNN on SiriusXM last night right after this happened and it was unclear at the time what his condition was.
I got up this morning and saw that he had died. This whole event is truly shocking. Japan doesn't have a gun violence problem. And they still don't. This was a political assassination, not a random act of violence against random targets. Neither is OK, but this is very different from someone shooting up a crowd at a parade or shooting kids in a school. This was a targeted political assassination.
And he used a homemade gun.
Despite what gun rights advocates will say, this does NOT prove that strict gun laws don't work. Just the opposite - Japan has almost no shootings, period. This was shocking because this kind of thing almost never happens. In the U.S. shootings are commonplace.
