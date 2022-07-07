re: Former Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe assassinated, July 8, 2022

I just hope this doesn't prompt people to say "see, strict gun laws don't work" when this is like a shock to most Japanese that this is even a possibility whereas it's business as usual here in the US.



The other wrinkle here is that the election is on Sunday, and while many already cast their votes I'm sure the politicians are going crazy trying to spin this to their benefit.