There Is No God.
There Is No God.
Sorry. No offense, but, there is no God.
Is there something bigger and greater than Man (aka mankind)? Maybe. Probably.
Is it the God of any religious book on Earth?
HELL NO.
God is a construct of men who needed to find a way to explain the (then) unexplainable, and to create a set of behavioral rules to keep people in line. That's all it's about. That's what it's always been about. Explaining things beyond our scientific knowledge, and controlling the masses. Nothing more.
So creating law based on religion is a particularly bad idea, especially since the people who created these religions were deeply flawed themselves and put a lot of violent stories and rhetoric in their holy books. How many wars have been fought based on religion? How many tens of millions of people have died over the last few millennia because of religious wars? How much scientific knowledge was held up for centuries beacuse of religious leaders saying that scientific findings were heresy?
Organized religion is the greatest force of evil ever seen on Earth.
There is no God. But there is a devil. That devil is inside of every human being who feels the need to control or hurt others. That devil helped create religion.
I do geniuinely apologize if that offends anyone, but that's just the way I genuinely see it.
And the number of people who try to create law based on religion is truly frightening. The idea of a Theocracy in this country (or any other) is terrifying.
Re: There Is No God.
Child sacrifice has always been a part of human history... and you're right, religious belief in it is dangerous. It isn't religious to not be a supporter of that.
Re: There Is No God.
I want to play devil's advocate here (pun intended), but I just don't have the strength. I try to keep an open mind about things, so I don't really know either way. I guess that's a cop out, but that's just how I feel. Some religious people I know are genuinely great people and some are complete shits. That's all I got.
Re: There Is No God.
The personality traits attributed to God in just about every religious text makes him/her/it look like a vain, egomaniacal, vengeful, cruel being. These are very human traits, traits that a higher being - a being that high - should be well above.
It reads like fiction. Well, much of the Bible was plagiarized from earlier writings, some of which had nothing to do with religion. Fables. The Bible is also loaded with contradictions.
And where, exactly, is any physical evidence of God's existence? God is so irrational and unreasonable that he's going to send people to hell for not believing in him (or his son), despite leaving exactly zero evidence that he even exists? Sound pretty irrational to me. Yes, believe in me or suffer for eternity - but I'll leave you no evidence to support my existence, so if you're too smart to just follow stories that others tell without proof, too bad foo you!
I don't think so. If there is a being in a higher plane of existence I have to believe that he/she/it is not that kind of a cruel asshole. Forgiveness, compassion, and understanding are the highest of virtues, the greatest attributes a person can have - and yet those attributes don't apply to God? Sorry, not buying that.
Right now, we are in a place in history where religion is yet again being used to oppress people. There is no way that a loving, caring, compassionate God would allow that kind of thing done in his/her/it's name. So much cruelty through history has been due to religion. God wouldn't want that, and God wouldn't allow that in his/her/it's name.
So, nope, not buying. No magic man in the sky looking out for each and every one of us. That's fiction. A myth. Wishful thinking.
And basing law on a myth is beyond a bad idea.
Re: There Is No God.
Praise Wonko.
Re: There Is No God.
I have long known this. As a child I attended camp meetings with very religious relatives and throughout all the calls to the front and creek baptisms, I felt the sense of community of what Ive always felt to be decent people but I never felt anything resembling the Holy Spirit.
Its just not there in me.
Im just open minded enough to think there could be some otherworldly being out there watching us, but even if so, they would be utterly offended at our pathetic attempts to box them in with puny human books of stories and laws.
So its just simpler to say there is no such thing and that we need to take care of each other.
