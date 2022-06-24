Re: There Is No God.

The personality traits attributed to God in just about every religious text makes him/her/it look like a vain, egomaniacal, vengeful, cruel being. These are very human traits, traits that a higher being - a being that high - should be well above.



It reads like fiction. Well, much of the Bible was plagiarized from earlier writings, some of which had nothing to do with religion. Fables. The Bible is also loaded with contradictions.



And where, exactly, is any physical evidence of God's existence? God is so irrational and unreasonable that he's going to send people to hell for not believing in him (or his son), despite leaving exactly zero evidence that he even exists? Sound pretty irrational to me. Yes, believe in me or suffer for eternity - but I'll leave you no evidence to support my existence, so if you're too smart to just follow stories that others tell without proof, too bad foo you!



I don't think so. If there is a being in a higher plane of existence I have to believe that he/she/it is not that kind of a cruel asshole. Forgiveness, compassion, and understanding are the highest of virtues, the greatest attributes a person can have - and yet those attributes don't apply to God? Sorry, not buying that.



Right now, we are in a place in history where religion is yet again being used to oppress people. There is no way that a loving, caring, compassionate God would allow that kind of thing done in his/her/it's name. So much cruelty through history has been due to religion. God wouldn't want that, and God wouldn't allow that in his/her/it's name.



So, nope, not buying. No magic man in the sky looking out for each and every one of us. That's fiction. A myth. Wishful thinking.



And basing law on a myth is beyond a bad idea.