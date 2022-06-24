The War on . . . Hoodies?
The War on . . . Hoodies?
Texas school district bans hooded clothing and dresses for most students, saying it will promote professionalismA North Texas school district has updated its dress code for the upcoming school year to ban hooded clothing as well as dresses and skirts for many of its grade levels, reasoning that the change will help students in their future careers.
The bans quickly elicited a backlash from parents, students and others who view the policy as unnecessarily restrictive, prompting one high school student to create a petition to "fight unreasonable dress code changes" announced by the Forney Independent School District (FISD).
The new policy, which applies to all 18 of FISD's schools, prohibits clothing such as hoodies, coats and jackets with hoods inside the school, and also forbids students in grades five and above from wearing dresses, skirts or skorts.
The dress code also requires students to wear solid colored shirts and slacks, shorts or capri pants in navy blue, black or khaki colors. Among the things the dress code prohibits are demin pants, sleeveless shirts, t-shirts, overalls or clothing with holes in it.
The district emphasized in its announcement of the policy change that the shift is intended to prepare students to enter the workplace. It also said the policy gives FISD "a positive and distinctive identity" and reflects the "values of the schools and community."
Re: The War on . . . Hoodies?
It seems to me hoodies are not the thing kids in American schools should be worried about.
Re: The War on . . . Hoodies?
I think banning jeans is a bigger deal than banning hoodies, personally.
Re: The War on . . . Hoodies?
This is a weird article - they are basically just instituting uniforms. You can't even wear jeans. But of course they do have to call out the skirts/dresses as "unprofessional" to add that extra little bit of shame to girls.
Re: The War on . . . Hoodies?
