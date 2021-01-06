Ohio State University wins trademark for the word 'THE'

Didn't know if this belonged here or more of an Other story so feel free to move:(CNN) Ohio State University has officially registered a trademark for the word "THE" after a nearly three-year battle to clinch legal branding access to a word that's deeply meaningful to the school's overall identity.The university in Columbus will use the word "THE" for branded products associated with the school and sold through its athletics and collegiate channels, OSU spokesperson Ben Johnson said Wednesday in a statement to CNN."THE has been a rallying cry in the Ohio State community for many years, and Buckeye fans who purchase official Ohio State gear support student scholarships, libraries and other university initiatives," Johnson said."Like other institutions, Ohio State works to protect the university's brand and trademarks because these assets benefit students and faculty, and support our core academic mission of teaching and research," Johnson said.The university's trademark and licensing program generates an average of more than $12.5 million annually in revenue, which provides funding for university programs and student scholarships, according to the statement from Johnson.he move was intended in part to distinguish it from two other schools with the same initials -- Oregon State University and Oklahoma State University.when the school wanted football players to use it while introducing themselves. It grew into a meme when NFL broadcasts featured clips of players saying their names and their alma maters. OSU alums emphasized they were from "THE Ohio State University."