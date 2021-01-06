Ohio State University wins trademark for the word 'THE'
Didn't know if this belonged here or more of an Other story so feel free to move:
The university in Columbus will use the word "THE" for branded products associated with the school and sold through its athletics and collegiate channels, OSU spokesperson Ben Johnson said Wednesday in a statement to CNN.
"THE has been a rallying cry in the Ohio State community for many years, and Buckeye fans who purchase official Ohio State gear support student scholarships, libraries and other university initiatives," Johnson said.
The university filed an application with the US Patent and Trademark Office in 2019 after fashion designer Marc Jacobs also filed to trademark the same word, Johnson said.
Last year, the university and the designer reached an agreement that allows both of them to register "THE" branded products for continuous use and license, Johnson explained.
"Like other institutions, Ohio State works to protect the university's brand and trademarks because these assets benefit students and faculty, and support our core academic mission of teaching and research," Johnson said.
The university's trademark and licensing program generates an average of more than $12.5 million annually in revenue, which provides funding for university programs and student scholarships, according to the statement from Johnson.
The university started using "the" with its name in 1986 when the institution introduced a new logo in the hopes of moving away from the "OSU" symbol, according to the school. The move was intended in part to distinguish it from two other schools with the same initials -- Oregon State University and Oklahoma State University.
The trend of emphasizing the word "the" took off in the mid-1990s, when the school wanted football players to use it while introducing themselves. It grew into a meme when NFL broadcasts featured clips of players saying their names and their alma maters. OSU alums emphasized they were from "THE Ohio State University."
Re: Ohio State University wins trademark for the word 'THE'
Good for them, I guess.
I, for one, find it completely grating when I hear a player say THE Ohio State University when being introduced.
It just sounds so stupid.
Re: Ohio State University wins trademark for the word 'THE'
So what does this mean? We can't use the word anymore? Are we to do like England now and say "Help! I need to go to hospital!". I'm from California. Do I now have to say "To get there take 5 to 405 to 101..." I can't live like that.
Re: Ohio State University wins trademark for the word 'THE'
I'm a maverick!!!
Re: Ohio State University wins trademark for the word 'THE'
Re: Ohio State University wins trademark for the word 'THE'
"Why the hell didn't we think of that?"
Re: Ohio State University wins trademark for the word 'THE'
The use of the word "the" for general speech purposes won't change. Just a trademark making it so that no other school can use it in the same way as Ohio State does.
Re: Ohio State University wins trademark for the word 'THE'
Well that's just fucking stupid all the way around.
Re: Ohio State University wins trademark for the word 'THE'
On Sunday Night Football they have the little player introductions in the lower third at the start of the game. A lot of guys had been stealing that use of "THE". Like Miami University "THE U". Or "THE Michigan State" as a spoof or almost parody of how everyone says THE Ohio State. I think all that will come from this is they're going to be able to stop people from using THE in reference to any other schools. In spoken word and in likeness / merchandising.
Re: Ohio State University wins trademark for the word 'THE'
one of the™ stupidest things I've read in a while.
Re: Ohio State University wins trademark for the word 'THE'
It's just the single word. As long as you add another word it's OK. A rock band may not be able to call themselves The, but they can call themselves The The. You just can't use The with absolutely nothing else. Same as Universal trademarking Dracula. You can use Dracula but have to add something. Dracula 2000 or Bram Stoker's Dracula. You can't call it just Dracula. You could probably trademark a number. 007 is trademarked.You think digital displays have to skip it? Go from 006 to 008?
