The inflation/cost of living thread

   
The inflation/cost of living thread
The Federal Reserve escalated its battle against inflation Wednesday, announcing the largest interest rate hike in 28 years as the central bank struggles to regain control over soaring consumer prices.

The Fed raised its benchmark interest rate by three-quarters of a percentage point  the biggest hike since 1994. That follows a quarter-point increase in March and a half-point jump in May.
https://www.npr.org/2022/06/15/11050...ates-inflation

Surprised there isn't a topic on this already, being that, as James Carville said in 1992, "It's the economy stupid". The Fed just said they're going to keep raising the interest rate aggressively until inflation comes back down to 2%.

Just the high cost of living for middle-lower class Americans is going to cause a huge problem for the Dems in the mid-terms.
