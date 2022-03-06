Cave Art Story.CNN, does anyone know what they Mean? Are they Pushing an Agenda? Put us in Barcodes?

Basically...CNN says this is going to rethink the way we think of Cave Art. How?This is over a thousand years old they say, from a period known as the Middle Woodland period. Actually I think this is funny, because the dates of this cave art goes along with the dates that some people think that the Mayans were possibly in contact with Georgia.The Nuremberg code is law but why are Judges Throwing it out? Same reason that moon orbiting goons on forums throw out my support of certain types of people and then call me a name.I smash croutons with my wine. Actually I am really into this cave art stuff. I did not know North America had much of it. These paintings kind of remind me of a Basquiat painting.Seems like CNN can't tell us about some new find without it being "changing the way we think," but they don't explain how. Like these were primitive peoples that were not capable? We all know that really advanced things were going on in North and South America, like the Mounds builders the Adena culture. And then cave paintings world wide are pretty mesmerizing, such as one found in the phillipines that is 44,000 years old.