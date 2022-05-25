Is the United States of America a terrorist country?

With all the mass shootings in our country in which we allow with no strong consequences to prevent it from occurring again it's clear indication that we are feeding and breeding American terrorists. The targeting of innocent children who are growing up to become American tax paying citizens, pioneers, and entrepreneurs are being taken away by another American who is full of hate.



We feed these hateful American monsters guns they can obtain with no background check, and we feed them online community sites that tolerate hate speech and helps them strengthen their core and agenda.



In NYC our bail reform laws allows criminals that have shot, stabbed, robbed or nearly killed somebody to be free the next day. The next day they once again repeat the same crime and out the next they free as innocent people pay the price.



In NYC (mainly the Bronx), we listen to "Drill Rap Music" which rap about guns and killing the other enemy which is basically another American black man (or a Hispanic man etc) and the bullets fly with no target hitting innocent bystanders. Dozens of children being killed and shot in the Bronx by guns and stray bullets.



The shootings are real, the glorification of guns is real, the hatred towards once a great nation is real. Can it get better from here? The current outlook does not look bright or brave at all.



How did we turn into a country that breeds American terrorists feeding them the weapons and the means to do so which in turn kill our innocent babies our children and innocent bystanders? Why are we turning against each other?!?



Just something I had to get off my chest. Is much of what I said factual?

