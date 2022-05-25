DVD Talk Forum

05-25-22, 02:48 PM
Breaching the Mainstream - A National Survey of Far-Right Membership in State Legislatures
https://www.irehr.org/reports/breaching-the-mainstream

Thought people might find this interesting. My local paper just posted an article about this.

Find out which legislators in your state are part of far-right groups, social media, etc. New article recently posted by the Institute for Research and Education on Human Rights. I just found out 8 members of my state legislature are members of a far-right Facebook group.
