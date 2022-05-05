How Involved Will You Get This Election/Year?
So we all know how bad things have gotten.
A President who attempted a coup. A bunch of Congressmen/Congresswomen and Senators aided and abetted him, and most of the Republicans let him off the hook for his crimes.
The division in this country is worse than it's been since the Civil War. And now we're about to see Roe V Wade overturned and our right to privacy ERASED FROM EXISTENCE.
While in the last few elections I've tried influencing people online, this time out I'm not going to settle for that. Just yesterday I made a monetary donation to the campaign of a Democrat who is looking to unseat a corrupt Trump aider and abetter (Ken Calvert). And this time Calvert's in a little trouble. The redistricting evened out the number of Republican and Democratic voters in the district. Giving money to the Democrat ISN'T a waste of time this time out because of that. So I donated yesterday, and I'll do so today. I'll also contact the campaign and see about how I can put up some signs locally.
Just bitching and moaning online isn't going to cut it anymore, so I'm stepping up.
Any of you doing the same? I sure hope so, especially with everything that's at stake! Facism and authoritarianism is just a step or two away. We need to step BACK from the brink, not allow the country to step any farther in that direction.
By the way, if you want to help the Democratic Party, donate to the campaign of Will Rollins. This will help you by helping the Democrats to unseat a Republican in Congress. A flip here could help the Democrats hold Congress.
https://willrollinsforcongress.com/
He's the kind of Democrat that has a shot of winning here becuse he's a National Security expert - a prosecutor. He's a solid Democrat, for all the things Democrats want, but he's electable in a General Election. I'm going to give him more money after the primary, and maybe more in late September.
So are you getting involved this time out?
Re: How Involved Will You Get This Election/Year?
I haven't given a dime to any politician of any political persuasion and won't break that streak now.
