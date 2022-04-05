Man these politicians sure hate Disney

I'm not sure how big of a deal this "Don't say Gay" bill is outside of FL...but holy shit! It's all anyone is talking about here. Fox New's front page is covered in it. Actually reading the bill, I didn't think anything of it. I listened to a podcast going line by line, and holy shit it's such a terrible piece of legislation. And now Disney corp gets caught in it..by wanting to stay neutral. And now that they're not, FL is looking to take a way a ton of rights that Disney has. These FL politicians are on their way out (at least the Governor is), so they're trying to burn it down on their way out..



Dissolving Reedy Creek is probably going to save Disney money, and from what I'm hearing it will cost people living nearby a TON more.



So at first, Disney gets shit on for staying neutral/silent.



Now they're getting shit on for not being silent/neutral.



Comcast/Universal also has a presence down here, but no one cares lol

