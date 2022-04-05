Man these politicians sure hate Disney
Man these politicians sure hate Disney
A lot of my reaction is copied and pasted so I'm working on the formatting.
I'm not sure how big of a deal this "Don't say Gay" bill is outside of FL...but holy shit! It's all anyone is talking about here. Fox New's front page is covered in it. Actually reading the bill, I didn't think anything of it. I listened to a podcast going line by line, and holy shit it's such a terrible piece of legislation. And now Disney corp gets caught in it..by wanting to stay neutral. And now that they're not, FL is looking to take a way a ton of rights that Disney has. These FL politicians are on their way out (at least the Governor is), so they're trying to burn it down on their way out..
Dissolving Reedy Creek is probably going to save Disney money, and from what I'm hearing it will cost people living nearby a TON more.
So at first, Disney gets shit on for staying neutral/silent.
Now they're getting shit on for not being silent/neutral.
Comcast/Universal also has a presence down here, but no one cares lol
"For years, @disney has gotten special copyright protections from the federal government - allowing them to charge consumers more. Woke corporations shouldnt get sweetheart deals. Ill introduce legislation this week to end their special protections - enough is enough"
Even on BR.com, I've always maintained that if a company created a product, and still uses the product, then copyright should be maintained. I believe it with Disney, and DC, and Marvel, and literally everyone that still uses the product. But these politicians coming out to attack Disney more and more over expressing an opinion on a bill that's controversial at best is alarming.
There's talk over removing it's "No Fly Zone" privileges. I don't really have an issue with that to be honest....IF IT WASNT A POLITICAL RETALIATION JOB
Nehls told Fox News Digital, Major corporations should not get unreasonable privileges just because they have the ability to bankroll Congress, especially when they are trying to force their ideology on our children.
And why does a Texas congressman care about a No Fly Zone in FL or CA that was enacted after 9/11?
