Re: The official Joe Biden "dazed and confused" thread

Just a friendly reminder from the Rules page :



5. No posting articles, links, or embedded Tweets or videos without comment. Just posting this kind of material without additional commentary to continue the dialogue is not allowed, especially as the first post in a thread. The commentary must be of greater substance than something like, "Can you believe this?! I can't!" If it's worth sharing, it's worth writing about, too.