The official Joe Biden "dazed and confused" thread

Religion, Politics and World Events

The official Joe Biden "dazed and confused" thread

   
04-15-22, 11:24 AM
The official Joe Biden "dazed and confused" thread
Let's have some fun - go ahead and post your favorite Biden word fumbles and parodies.
04-15-22, 11:34 AM
Re: The official Joe Biden "dazed and confused" thread
This will go well, I'm sure.
04-15-22, 11:46 AM
Re: The official Joe Biden "dazed and confused" thread
Dont care, still better than the alternative.
04-15-22, 12:16 PM
Re: The official Joe Biden "dazed and confused" thread
My favorite thing about Joe Biden is he's not Donald Trump. Any more questions?
04-15-22, 12:31 PM
Re: The official Joe Biden "dazed and confused" thread
Just a friendly reminder from the Rules page :

5. No posting articles, links, or embedded Tweets or videos without comment. Just posting this kind of material without additional commentary to continue the dialogue is not allowed, especially as the first post in a thread. The commentary must be of greater substance than something like, "Can you believe this?! I can't!" If it's worth sharing, it's worth writing about, too.
