(Another) Secret Service scandal

Quote:



As of Monday, four Secret Service agents were placed on administrative leave pending investigations. CNN)The FBI arrested two men in Washington, DC, Wednesday for allegedly impersonating Department of Homeland Security agents for more than two years, giving expensive gifts to federal agents in DC, providing them apartments and offering to purchase a weapon for a Secret Service agent assigned to first lady Jill Biden , according to an affidavit.Arian Taherzadeh and Haider Ali allegedly provided "rent-free apartments" estimated to cost more than $40,000 annually each to a DHS employee and members of the US Secret Service, all while impersonating federal agents, the affidavit said.As of Monday, four Secret Service agents were placed on administrative leave pending investigations.

What the hell?!?! I’m convinced the US Secret Service is run by a bunch of corrupt, incompetent boobs. This seemed like a well funded operation so who knows what these two guys were up to for two years. Let me repeat that…TWO YEARS!!!