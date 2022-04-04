DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > General Discussions > Religion, Politics and World Events
Reload this Page >

Give a warm welcome to our newest mod - Kurt D!

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Religion, Politics and World Events They make great dinner conversation, don't you think? plus Political Film

Give a warm welcome to our newest mod - Kurt D!

   
Old 04-04-22, 06:34 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk Reviewer/ Admin
Thread Starter
 
Adam Tyner's Avatar
 
Join Date: Sep 1999
Location: Greenville, South Cackalack
Posts: 25,439
Received 862 Likes on 560 Posts
Give a warm welcome to our newest mod - Kurt D!
Kurt D has been a longtime contributor to DVD Talk as a reviewer and a very active user, and now he's a triple threat: the newest moderator in Religion, Politics, and World Events.



All of us mods and admins were thrilled to hear that Kurt D accepted the offer, and here's hoping he won't regret it! As with any of the mods/admins here, feel free to reach out to Kurt if you have any issues.

Welcome, and thanks again!
Adam Tyner is online now  
Reply Like
Old 04-04-22, 06:57 PM
  #2  
DVD Talk Hero
 
Join Date: Jun 2000
Location: Somewhere between Heaven and Hell
Posts: 32,485
Received 404 Likes on 291 Posts
Re: Give a warm welcome to our newest mod - Kurt D!

devilshalo is offline  
Reply Like
Old 04-04-22, 07:07 PM
  #3  
Dan
DVD Talk Hero
 
Dan's Avatar
 
Join Date: Feb 2005
Location: In the straps of boots
Posts: 25,999
Received 712 Likes on 506 Posts
Re: Give a warm welcome to our newest mod - Kurt D!
Originally Posted by Adam Tyner View Post
feel free to reach out to Kurt if you have any issues.
And so I shall!!

Congrats Kurt!
Dan is offline  
Reply Like
Old 04-04-22, 07:07 PM
  #4  
DVD Talk Limited Edition
 
stvn1974's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2012
Location: Oklahoma
Posts: 5,327
Received 76 Likes on 54 Posts
Re: Give a warm welcome to our newest mod - Kurt D!




JK
stvn1974 is online now  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Religion, Politics and World Events
View Next Unread
The Random Political Meme & Meme-Adjacent Social Media Posts Thread

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.