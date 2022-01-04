DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > General Discussions > Religion, Politics and World Events
Reload this Page >

Amazon gets its first unionized warehouse.

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Religion, Politics and World Events They make great dinner conversation, don't you think? plus Political Film

Amazon gets its first unionized warehouse.

   
Old 04-01-22, 03:43 PM
  #1  
Senior Member
Thread Starter
 
Join Date: Dec 2008
Posts: 468
Received 17 Likes on 12 Posts
Amazon gets its first unionized warehouse.
I wish we could get this level of interest in a general election.

"Workers at an Amazon warehouse in New York City have voted to unionize, an historic first for workers at the e-commerce company. The final tally was 2,654 yes votes, and 2,131, with 67 challenges. The workers at the JFK8 fulfillment center in Staten Island will join the Amazon Labor Union, as the number of challenges is not sufficient to affect the outcome.

The National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) determined in January that unionization efforts at the facility had reached a sufficient showing of interest to hold an election. The facility employs roughly 5,000 people."

https://www.theverge.com/2022/4/1/23...-warehouse-win
.
DeFan is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Religion, Politics and World Events
View Next Unread
Once Proud GOP Taken Over By Despicable People

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.