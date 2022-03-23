DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > General Discussions > Religion, Politics and World Events
Reload this Page >

Once Proud GOP Taken Over By Despicable People

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Religion, Politics and World Events They make great dinner conversation, don't you think? plus Political Film

Once Proud GOP Taken Over By Despicable People

   
Old 03-23-22, 10:47 AM
  #1  
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
Thread Starter
 
Join Date: Jun 2002
Location: Austin, TX, USA
Posts: 9,769
Received 462 Likes on 349 Posts
Once Proud GOP Taken Over By Despicable People
Indiana GOP Senator Mike Braun Says Legality of Interracial Marriage Should Be Left To The States

Sen. Mike Braun (R-Ind.) said Tuesday that he believes interracial marriage should not be legal nationwide and that individual states should decide whether to allow it.

So you would be OK with the Supreme Court leaving the question of interracial marriage to the states? a reporter asked Braun.
Yes, the senator replied. I think thats something ― if youre not wanting the Supreme Court to weigh in on issues like that, youre not going to be able to have your cake and eat it too. I think thats hypocritical.
The senator was arguing that the 1973 Supreme Court had made a mistake in its ruling that legalized abortion for the entire United States. Speaking out against "judicial activism," Braun agreed with the reporter's observation that Braun's position would be that the Supreme Court decision making inter-racial marriage legal in all 50 states was also a mistake. And logically, this would mean that Braun also thinks that the Supreme Court legalizing gay marriage in 2015 was also a mistake that should be undone.
Count Dooku is online now  
Reply Like
Old 03-23-22, 11:41 AM
  #2  
DVD Talk Legend
 
Jaymole's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2000
Location: N.Y, N.Y
Posts: 10,028
Received 217 Likes on 121 Posts
Re: Once Proud GOP Taken Over By Despicable People
The party is just reflecting the views of its supporters....that is the bigger disappointment and tragedy.
Jaymole is online now  
Reply Like
Old 03-23-22, 11:42 AM
  #3  
DVD Talk Legend
 
Vibiana's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jan 2006
Location: Living in a van down by the river
Posts: 16,288
Received 506 Likes on 238 Posts
Re: Once Proud GOP Taken Over By Despicable People
Originally Posted by Jaymole View Post
The party is just reflecting the views of its supporters....that is the bigger disappointment and tragedy.
Wait a minute. You mean everybody isn't white, straight, and never gets pregnant?
Vibiana is online now  
Reply Like
Old 03-23-22, 11:50 AM
  #4  
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
 
Join Date: Mar 2000
Location: Somewhere in the boonies, MA
Posts: 9,203
Received 238 Likes on 191 Posts
Re: Once Proud GOP Taken Over By Despicable People
They can't sustain these outdated attitudes for long. There's only so much gerrymandering they can do.
Eric F is online now  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Religion, Politics and World Events

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.