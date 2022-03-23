Once Proud GOP Taken Over By Despicable People

Quote: Sen. Mike Braun (R-Ind.) said Tuesday that he believes interracial marriage should not be legal nationwide and that individual states should decide whether to allow it.



So you would be OK with the Supreme Court leaving the question of interracial marriage to the states? a reporter asked Braun.

Yes, the senator replied. I think thats something ― if youre not wanting the Supreme Court to weigh in on issues like that, youre not going to be able to have your cake and eat it too. I think thats hypocritical.

The senator was arguing that the 1973 Supreme Court had made a mistake in its ruling that legalized abortion for the entire United States. Speaking out against "judicial activism," Braun agreed with the reporter's observation that Braun's position would be that the Supreme Court decision making inter-racial marriage legal in all 50 states was also a mistake. And logically, this would mean that Braun also thinks that the Supreme Court legalizing gay marriage in 2015 was also a mistake that should be undone.