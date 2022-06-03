DVD Talk Forum

Religion, Politics and World Events
The one and only atheism thread

Religion, Politics and World Events

03-06-22, 04:50 PM
The one and only atheism thread
I found a meme today that made me laugh and it gave me the idea to start this thread for those of us who are atheists to talk about issues related to atheism.

Here's the meme.


03-06-22, 05:20 PM
Re: The one and only atheism thread
That's a good meme and absolutely true.

I've been an atheist since I was around 11 years old, when nothing in the bible rang true to me. I've always been into science, even at that age, and logically I just couldn't wrap my head around the stuff we were "supposed" to believe. In relation to the meme above, in my younger years I kept it on the down low, I didn't flaunt my atheism as I was worried about offending some people or getting shit for it (religious discrimination from Christians? Say it ain't so! ) Now that I'm older I just don't give a shit and freely admit to being an atheist, proud of it in fact. Luckily my parents aren't very religious, and pretty liberal, so they are ok with my atheism (my dad doesn't give a shit, I suspect he may be a closet atheist himself as he has always shown zero interest in religion), though once in awhile my mom laments the fact that my kids were never baptised. Sorry mom, with me being atheist and my wife being Japanese (which is a pretty secular culture), that just wasn't going to happen.

Thanks for starting the thread Vibs.
03-06-22, 05:35 PM
Re: The one and only atheism thread
A line from M*A*S*H that cracked me up - although I can't recall the characters involved - (and I'm paraphrasing from memory)

1st Guy: I'm an atheist.
2nd Guy: (surprised) Really?
1st Guy: Swear to God!
03-06-22, 05:55 PM
Re: The one and only atheism thread
believing in nothing is too much work. I'll stuck with wishy washy agnosticism thank you very much.
