Mike Lindell Vows 'Class Action' Suit Against 'All Machines'
#1
Mike Lindell Vows 'Class Action' Suit Against 'All Machines' Over Rigged Election LieHis lawyers have been working on the suit for months, and will argue that "all machines" are defective devices, the MyPillow CEO told a crowd.
#2
Re: Mike Lindell Vows 'Class Action' Suit Against 'All Machines'
It always amazes me that this certain group of followers (not sheep!) are so easily willing to accept all the evidence is coming just wait! over and over again.
Seriously, how gullible are these rubes?!
I also have a sneaking suspicion this is how Skynet begins. Who would have thought it would be a courtroom drama and NOT the shoot-em-up action event we were all expecting?
Terminator 2: Judgement Day by John Grisham.
#3
Re: Mike Lindell Vows 'Class Action' Suit Against 'All Machines'
May God strike me down for even granting this lunatic any tiny benefit of the doubt, but is this just addressing the 'right to repair' issue and framing it for morons? Or his Lindell one of the dumbest idiots on the planet. Or both?
#4
Re: Mike Lindell Vows 'Class Action' Suit Against 'All Machines'
Sounds like someone has been playing too much Horizon Forbidden West.
#5
Re: Mike Lindell Vows 'Class Action' Suit Against 'All Machines'
Whatever happened to all the evidence that was going to put 300 million of us in prison for life? Or that airtight case where someone who has been dead for 800 years voted for Biden?
Has this guy EVER produced even a smidgen of 'evidence'?
#6
Re: Mike Lindell Vows 'Class Action' Suit Against 'All Machines'
Mikes favorite band :
#7
Re: Mike Lindell Vows 'Class Action' Suit Against 'All Machines'
My coffee maker and pizza oven are lawyering up.
