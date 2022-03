Re: Mike Lindell Vows 'Class Action' Suit Against 'All Machines'

It always amazes me that this certain group of followers (not sheep!) are so easily willing to accept “all the evidence is coming…just wait!” over and over again.Seriously, how gullible are these rubes?!I also have a sneaking suspicion this is how Skynet begins. Who would have thought it would be a courtroom drama and NOT the shoot-‘em-up action event we were all expecting?by John Grisham.