Re: Mike Lindell Vows 'Class Action' Suit Against 'All Machines'

It always amazes me that this certain group of followers (not sheep!) are so easily willing to accept all the evidence is coming just wait! over and over again.Seriously, how gullible are these rubes?!I also have a sneaking suspicion this is how Skynet begins. Who would have thought it would be a courtroom drama and NOT the shoot-em-up action event we were all expecting?by John Grisham.