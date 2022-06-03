what are the chances the backlash Russia is facing will make China hesitate in attacking Taiwan?
#1
DVD Talk Gold Edition
Thread Starter
Join Date: Mar 2008
Posts: 2,456
Likes: 0
Received 25 Likes on 17 Posts
what are the chances the backlash Russia is facing will make China hesitate in attacking Taiwan?
Serious question. What are the chances XI will look at the worldwide reaction to Russia, the boycotts, the seizure of assets, the banking retaliation, and overall ruining of Russia's economy and think, maybe we will leave Taiwan alone for a little while?
The two countries are not comparable though. I would admit that up front. It was a lot easier to collapse Russia's economy than it would be China's. And because the global economy is so intertwined with China, much more so than Russia, they may not move as quickly. I'm sure China is taking all of this into consideration. But I thought I'd toss it out to the crowd here and see what you all think.
The two countries are not comparable though. I would admit that up front. It was a lot easier to collapse Russia's economy than it would be China's. And because the global economy is so intertwined with China, much more so than Russia, they may not move as quickly. I'm sure China is taking all of this into consideration. But I thought I'd toss it out to the crowd here and see what you all think.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off