what are the chances the backlash Russia is facing will make China hesitate in attacking Taiwan?

Serious question. What are the chances XI will look at the worldwide reaction to Russia, the boycotts, the seizure of assets, the banking retaliation, and overall ruining of Russia's economy and think, maybe we will leave Taiwan alone for a little while?



The two countries are not comparable though. I would admit that up front. It was a lot easier to collapse Russia's economy than it would be China's. And because the global economy is so intertwined with China, much more so than Russia, they may not move as quickly. I'm sure China is taking all of this into consideration. But I thought I'd toss it out to the crowd here and see what you all think.