War in Taiwan is imminent?

Religion, Politics and World Events

War in Taiwan is imminent?

   
Old 02-24-22, 09:21 AM
Join Date: Aug 2001
Location: Just around the corner to the light of day.
War in Taiwan is imminent?
Taiwan reports nine Chinese aircraft in its air defence zone (msn.com)
TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan's air force scrambled again on Thursday to warn away nine Chinese aircraft that entered its air defence zone, Taiwan's defence ministry said, on the same day that Russia invaded Ukraine.
Old 02-24-22, 10:00 AM
Join Date: Jun 2000
Location: MA
Re: War in Taiwan is imminent?
Please, no. Let's not do this WWIII thing we seem to be headed for.
