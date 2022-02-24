War in Taiwan is imminent?
#1
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
War in Taiwan is imminent?
#2
DVD Talk Limited Edition
Join Date: Jun 2000
Location: MA
Posts: 6,661
Received 164 Likes on 119 Posts
Re: War in Taiwan is imminent?
Please, no. Let's not do this WWIII thing we seem to be headed for.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off