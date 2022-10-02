DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > General Discussions > Religion, Politics and World Events
Reload this Page >

Do you plan to wear a mask forever in public even if COVID becomes endemic?

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Religion, Politics and World Events They make great dinner conversation, don't you think? plus Political Film
View Poll Results: Do you plan to wear a mask forever in public even if COVID becomes endemic?
Yes
1
6.67%
No
10
66.67%
Maybe - Depends on my health and family health situation
4
26.67%
Voters: 15. You may not vote on this poll

Do you plan to wear a mask forever in public even if COVID becomes endemic?

   
Old 02-10-22, 04:53 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk God
Thread Starter
 
DJariya's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 67,971
Received 1,435 Likes on 1,048 Posts
Do you plan to wear a mask forever in public even if COVID becomes endemic?
I saw this topic come across on Twitter on a thread and I surprised that the vast majority of the answers seemed to say yes.

I know this is a contentious topic and many have strong opposition to it and some are now heavy proponents.

So what say you?


I'm going to say No. I will only wear one if a business requires it. But, if it's no longer a state or city mandate, I'm not going to wear one if not required. I don't like wearing it and it becomes really uncomfortable wearing one 8 hours a day at work. I'm hoping to not have to wear one at work anymore once LA relaxes the mandate.
DJariya is offline  
Reply Like
Old 02-10-22, 04:56 PM
  #2  
DVD Talk Hero
 
jfoobar's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jun 2000
Posts: 40,491
Received 415 Likes on 266 Posts
Re: Do you plan to wear a mask forever in public even if COVID becomes endemic?
I honestly don't know. It depends on the rate of community transmission and also how effective post-infection medical treatments become.

I will definitely say that my enthusiasm for attending any sort of crowded event (sports, shows, etc.) will be greatly diminished for the next several years.
jfoobar is offline  
Reply Like
Old 02-10-22, 05:01 PM
  #3  
DVD Talk Hero
 
Join Date: Feb 2000
Location: Rosemount, MN
Posts: 38,355
Received 584 Likes on 371 Posts
Re: Do you plan to wear a mask forever in public even if COVID becomes endemic?
Nope, I wont. I will be a LOT more conscientious about not going out even with the sniffles.
Draven is online now  
Reply Like
Old 02-10-22, 05:08 PM
  #4  
DVD Talk Legend
 
Bronkster's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: AnaheimLand, SoCal
Posts: 19,161
Received 216 Likes on 122 Posts
Re: Do you plan to wear a mask forever in public even if COVID becomes endemic?
I will indoors (stores and whatever) for a few more months, at least. I'll relax a bit once it makes sense to me to do so.
Bronkster is offline  
Reply Like
Old 02-10-22, 05:10 PM
  #5  
DVD Talk Godfather
 
Giantrobo's Avatar
 
Join Date: Apr 1999
Location: Gateway Cities/Harbor Region
Posts: 60,188
Received 665 Likes on 434 Posts
Re: Do you plan to wear a mask forever in public even if COVID becomes endemic?
We had started wearing masks when sick with colds pre-panny. At this point I'm so used to them and feel safer with one, I doubt I'll stop wearing one anytime soon even if I'm the only one in the room with one on. Once we're out of the panny though,I'll see what's up...but there's a chance I still may keep one on.
Giantrobo is offline  
Reply Like
Old 02-10-22, 05:39 PM
  #6  
DVD Talk Gold Edition
 
Join Date: Jan 2008
Location: Farmington Hills, MI
Posts: 2,489
Likes: 0
Received 22 Likes on 16 Posts
Re: Do you plan to wear a mask forever in public even if COVID becomes endemic?
Absolutely not. Unless its required or necessary.
Neil M. is online now  
Reply Like
Old 02-10-22, 05:40 PM
  #7  
DVD Talk Legend
 
sracer's Avatar
 
Join Date: Feb 2000
Location: Prescott Valley, AZ
Posts: 14,913
Received 36 Likes on 25 Posts
Re: Do you plan to wear a mask forever in public even if COVID becomes endemic?
Originally Posted by DJariya View Post
I saw this topic come across on Twitter on a thread and I surprised that the vast majority of the answers seemed to say yes.

I know this is a contentious topic and many have strong opposition to it and some are now heavy proponents.

So what say you?


I'm going to say No. I will only wear one if a business requires it. But, if it's no longer a state or city mandate, I'm not going to wear one if not required. I don't like wearing it and it becomes really uncomfortable wearing one 8 hours a day at work. I'm hoping to not have to wear one at work anymore once LA relaxes the mandate.
A "no" here as well (except if a business or municipality requires it). If things remain relatively stable and there are establishments requiring masks 2 years from now, I would probably choose to an alternative. Trixie and I are vaxxed, boosted, and living life.
sracer is offline  
Reply Like
Old 02-10-22, 05:40 PM
  #8  
DVD Talk Special Edition
 
Join Date: May 2006
Location: San Rafael, CA
Posts: 1,289
Received 50 Likes on 34 Posts
Re: Do you plan to wear a mask forever in public even if COVID becomes endemic?
I will only wear one when required and remove it the second I step outside.
bruceames is offline  
Reply Like
Old 02-10-22, 05:42 PM
  #9  
DVD Talk Ultimate Edition
 
Join Date: May 2001
Posts: 4,370
Received 39 Likes on 34 Posts
Re: Do you plan to wear a mask forever in public even if COVID becomes endemic?
I’ll probably still wear one a little longer.

On a side note, hopefully the pandemic has change how people will act in the future. In corporate America people really need to stop coming to work when they are sick. You are just not that important, the sun will rise tomorrow if you miss a couple of days of work. Unfortunately people treat their sick days as vacation days so they come to work with bad colds and other things spreading it around the office instead of using a sick day or two.
WCChiCubsFan is offline  
Reply Like
Old 02-10-22, 05:48 PM
  #10  
DVD Talk Limited Edition
 
Join Date: Feb 2004
Posts: 6,273
Received 260 Likes on 160 Posts
Re: Do you plan to wear a mask forever in public even if COVID becomes endemic?
I wear one if greater than 60% of the people around me are following the mandate. I go to a lot of metal shows at small clubs, and there are very few people following the indoor masking mandate there, so I don't bother wearing mine. At a local greek diner today, the cashiers weren't wearing masks, so it's like "freedom!" and off go the masks. The end of the month when the mandate goes away can't come soon enough.
PerryD is online now  
Reply Like
Old 02-10-22, 05:57 PM
  #11  
DVD Talk Hero
 
Join Date: Feb 2000
Location: Rosemount, MN
Posts: 38,355
Received 584 Likes on 371 Posts
Re: Do you plan to wear a mask forever in public even if COVID becomes endemic?
Originally Posted by WCChiCubsFan View Post
Ill probably still wear one a little longer.

On a side note, hopefully the pandemic has change how people will act in the future. In corporate America people really need to stop coming to work when they are sick. You are just not that important, the sun will rise tomorrow if you miss a couple of days of work. Unfortunately people treat their sick days as vacation days so they come to work with bad colds and other things spreading it around the office instead of using a sick day or two.
That is one of the few upsides of all this - someone coughs and the managers are like "go home!". Which is the way it should be.
Draven is online now  
Reply Like
Old 02-10-22, 06:01 PM
  #12  
DVD Talk Legend
 
dsa_shea's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jan 2005
Location: Tulsa, Oklahoma
Posts: 21,212
Received 144 Likes on 112 Posts
Re: Do you plan to wear a mask forever in public even if COVID becomes endemic?
I just want to know who on here has been fined, jailed or horsewhipped for not wearing a mask during a mandate?
dsa_shea is online now  
Reply Like
Old 02-10-22, 06:02 PM
  #13  
DVD Talk Limited Edition
 
Join Date: Jun 2000
Location: MA
Posts: 6,631
Received 158 Likes on 114 Posts
Re: Do you plan to wear a mask forever in public even if COVID becomes endemic?
I think the poll needs more nuance, so I have to say maybe. Will I wear a mask outdoors this summer or even now? Mostly not. Will I put one on around unvaxed indoors yes, but I see extended family unmasked now as I know what precautions those people take. I can see myself going into stores unmasked again this summer when it feels safe to do so but by the same token, I gladly wear a KN95 in stores and most of the time at work presently and the few instances where people are not wearing a mask indoors around me no longer freaks me out. I also notice I no longer check for who is wearing masks inside stores as I AM and that is all that matters to me at the moment.
jpcamb is offline  
Reply Like
Old 02-10-22, 06:05 PM
  #14  
DVD Talk Gold Edition
 
Join Date: Jan 2008
Location: Farmington Hills, MI
Posts: 2,489
Likes: 0
Received 22 Likes on 16 Posts
Re: Do you plan to wear a mask forever in public even if COVID becomes endemic?
I'm not as optimistic that this pandemic will change much going forward. We will eventually get back to the habits we had before the pandemic.
Neil M. is online now  
Reply Like
Old 02-10-22, 06:09 PM
  #15  
Premium Member
 
The Cow's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jan 2000
Location: Grazing in a field somewhere...
Posts: 22,171
Received 256 Likes on 182 Posts
Re: Do you plan to wear a mask forever in public even if COVID becomes endemic?
Depends on the situation, generally no. I am not wearing more than I am wearing now. Been that way for a while.
The Cow is online now  
Reply Like
Old 02-10-22, 06:10 PM
  #16  
DVD Talk Hero
 
Join Date: Feb 2000
Location: Rosemount, MN
Posts: 38,355
Received 584 Likes on 371 Posts
Re: Do you plan to wear a mask forever in public even if COVID becomes endemic?
Originally Posted by Neil M. View Post
I'm not as optimistic that this pandemic will change much going forward. We will eventually get back to the habits we had before the pandemic.
I do think the work-from-home shift will remain significant. It's beneficial for workers and, despite many thinking it would never work, it's been beneficial to companies too.
Draven is online now  
Reply Like
Old 02-10-22, 06:14 PM
  #17  
DVD Talk Reviewer
 
Kurt D's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2007
Posts: 9,421
Received 459 Likes on 322 Posts
Re: Do you plan to wear a mask forever in public even if COVID becomes endemic?
No with a nod towards 'depends'. I'd be surprised if numbers don't go back up a few weeks after restrictions are lifted, so there's that. I will say that people can still be 'living life' (per a post above) and wear a mask. The two aren't mutually exclusive.
Kurt D is online now  
Reply Like
Old 02-10-22, 06:20 PM
  #18  
DVD Talk Gold Edition
 
Join Date: Jan 2008
Location: Farmington Hills, MI
Posts: 2,489
Likes: 0
Received 22 Likes on 16 Posts
Re: Do you plan to wear a mask forever in public even if COVID becomes endemic?
Originally Posted by Draven View Post
I do think the work-from-home shift will remain significant. It's beneficial for workers and, despite many thinking it would never work, it's been beneficial to companies too.
That's probably true. I was referring moreso towards people coming to work sick and/or the boss sending you home if they see you are sick. Covid made it more acceptable to take off work but I think people and companies will go back to the old ways eventually.
Neil M. is online now  
Reply Like
Old 02-10-22, 06:21 PM
  #19  
DVD Talk Limited Edition
 
lwhy?'s Avatar
 
Join Date: Sep 2002
Location: Nashville and Crossville, TN
Posts: 6,793
Received 216 Likes on 168 Posts
Re: Do you plan to wear a mask forever in public even if COVID becomes endemic?
I don't wear mask outdoors if I can practice social distancing. I will continue to wear masks indoors. I have family members with underlying medical conditions that I want to be able to visit so I will continue to be cautious.
lwhy? is online now  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Religion, Politics and World Events

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.