View Poll Results: Do you plan to wear a mask forever in public even if COVID becomes endemic?
Voters: 15. You may not vote on this poll
Do you plan to wear a mask forever in public even if COVID becomes endemic?
#1
DVD Talk God
Thread Starter
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 67,971
Received 1,435 Likes on 1,048 Posts
Do you plan to wear a mask forever in public even if COVID becomes endemic?
I saw this topic come across on Twitter on a thread and I surprised that the vast majority of the answers seemed to say yes.
I know this is a contentious topic and many have strong opposition to it and some are now heavy proponents.
So what say you?
I'm going to say No. I will only wear one if a business requires it. But, if it's no longer a state or city mandate, I'm not going to wear one if not required. I don't like wearing it and it becomes really uncomfortable wearing one 8 hours a day at work. I'm hoping to not have to wear one at work anymore once LA relaxes the mandate.
I know this is a contentious topic and many have strong opposition to it and some are now heavy proponents.
So what say you?
I'm going to say No. I will only wear one if a business requires it. But, if it's no longer a state or city mandate, I'm not going to wear one if not required. I don't like wearing it and it becomes really uncomfortable wearing one 8 hours a day at work. I'm hoping to not have to wear one at work anymore once LA relaxes the mandate.
#2
Re: Do you plan to wear a mask forever in public even if COVID becomes endemic?
I honestly don't know. It depends on the rate of community transmission and also how effective post-infection medical treatments become.
I will definitely say that my enthusiasm for attending any sort of crowded event (sports, shows, etc.) will be greatly diminished for the next several years.
I will definitely say that my enthusiasm for attending any sort of crowded event (sports, shows, etc.) will be greatly diminished for the next several years.
#3
DVD Talk Hero
Re: Do you plan to wear a mask forever in public even if COVID becomes endemic?
Nope, I wont. I will be a LOT more conscientious about not going out even with the sniffles.
#4
DVD Talk Legend
Re: Do you plan to wear a mask forever in public even if COVID becomes endemic?
I will indoors (stores and whatever) for a few more months, at least. I'll relax a bit once it makes sense to me to do so.
#5
DVD Talk Godfather
Join Date: Apr 1999
Location: Gateway Cities/Harbor Region
Posts: 60,188
Received 665 Likes on 434 Posts
Re: Do you plan to wear a mask forever in public even if COVID becomes endemic?
We had started wearing masks when sick with colds pre-panny. At this point I'm so used to them and feel safer with one, I doubt I'll stop wearing one anytime soon even if I'm the only one in the room with one on. Once we're out of the panny though,I'll see what's up...but there's a chance I still may keep one on.
#7
DVD Talk Legend
Join Date: Feb 2000
Location: Prescott Valley, AZ
Posts: 14,913
Received 36 Likes on 25 Posts
Re: Do you plan to wear a mask forever in public even if COVID becomes endemic?
I saw this topic come across on Twitter on a thread and I surprised that the vast majority of the answers seemed to say yes.
I know this is a contentious topic and many have strong opposition to it and some are now heavy proponents.
So what say you?
I'm going to say No. I will only wear one if a business requires it. But, if it's no longer a state or city mandate, I'm not going to wear one if not required. I don't like wearing it and it becomes really uncomfortable wearing one 8 hours a day at work. I'm hoping to not have to wear one at work anymore once LA relaxes the mandate.
I know this is a contentious topic and many have strong opposition to it and some are now heavy proponents.
So what say you?
I'm going to say No. I will only wear one if a business requires it. But, if it's no longer a state or city mandate, I'm not going to wear one if not required. I don't like wearing it and it becomes really uncomfortable wearing one 8 hours a day at work. I'm hoping to not have to wear one at work anymore once LA relaxes the mandate.
#8
DVD Talk Special Edition
Join Date: May 2006
Location: San Rafael, CA
Posts: 1,289
Received 50 Likes on 34 Posts
Re: Do you plan to wear a mask forever in public even if COVID becomes endemic?
I will only wear one when required and remove it the second I step outside.
#9
Re: Do you plan to wear a mask forever in public even if COVID becomes endemic?
I’ll probably still wear one a little longer.
On a side note, hopefully the pandemic has change how people will act in the future. In corporate America people really need to stop coming to work when they are sick. You are just not that important, the sun will rise tomorrow if you miss a couple of days of work. Unfortunately people treat their sick days as vacation days so they come to work with bad colds and other things spreading it around the office instead of using a sick day or two.
On a side note, hopefully the pandemic has change how people will act in the future. In corporate America people really need to stop coming to work when they are sick. You are just not that important, the sun will rise tomorrow if you miss a couple of days of work. Unfortunately people treat their sick days as vacation days so they come to work with bad colds and other things spreading it around the office instead of using a sick day or two.
#10
DVD Talk Limited Edition
Join Date: Feb 2004
Posts: 6,273
Received 260 Likes on 160 Posts
Re: Do you plan to wear a mask forever in public even if COVID becomes endemic?
I wear one if greater than 60% of the people around me are following the mandate. I go to a lot of metal shows at small clubs, and there are very few people following the indoor masking mandate there, so I don't bother wearing mine. At a local greek diner today, the cashiers weren't wearing masks, so it's like "freedom!" and off go the masks. The end of the month when the mandate goes away can't come soon enough.
#11
DVD Talk Hero
Re: Do you plan to wear a mask forever in public even if COVID becomes endemic?
Ill probably still wear one a little longer.
On a side note, hopefully the pandemic has change how people will act in the future. In corporate America people really need to stop coming to work when they are sick. You are just not that important, the sun will rise tomorrow if you miss a couple of days of work. Unfortunately people treat their sick days as vacation days so they come to work with bad colds and other things spreading it around the office instead of using a sick day or two.
On a side note, hopefully the pandemic has change how people will act in the future. In corporate America people really need to stop coming to work when they are sick. You are just not that important, the sun will rise tomorrow if you miss a couple of days of work. Unfortunately people treat their sick days as vacation days so they come to work with bad colds and other things spreading it around the office instead of using a sick day or two.
#12
DVD Talk Legend
Re: Do you plan to wear a mask forever in public even if COVID becomes endemic?
I just want to know who on here has been fined, jailed or horsewhipped for not wearing a mask during a mandate?
#13
DVD Talk Limited Edition
Join Date: Jun 2000
Location: MA
Posts: 6,631
Received 158 Likes on 114 Posts
Re: Do you plan to wear a mask forever in public even if COVID becomes endemic?
I think the poll needs more nuance, so I have to say maybe. Will I wear a mask outdoors this summer or even now? Mostly not. Will I put one on around unvaxed indoors yes, but I see extended family unmasked now as I know what precautions those people take. I can see myself going into stores unmasked again this summer when it feels safe to do so but by the same token, I gladly wear a KN95 in stores and most of the time at work presently and the few instances where people are not wearing a mask indoors around me no longer freaks me out. I also notice I no longer check for who is wearing masks inside stores as I AM and that is all that matters to me at the moment.
#14
DVD Talk Gold Edition
Join Date: Jan 2008
Location: Farmington Hills, MI
Posts: 2,489
Likes: 0
Re: Do you plan to wear a mask forever in public even if COVID becomes endemic?
I'm not as optimistic that this pandemic will change much going forward. We will eventually get back to the habits we had before the pandemic.
#15
Premium Member
Join Date: Jan 2000
Location: Grazing in a field somewhere...
Posts: 22,171
Received 256 Likes on 182 Posts
Re: Do you plan to wear a mask forever in public even if COVID becomes endemic?
Depends on the situation, generally no. I am not wearing more than I am wearing now. Been that way for a while.
#16
DVD Talk Hero
Re: Do you plan to wear a mask forever in public even if COVID becomes endemic?
#17
DVD Talk Reviewer
Join Date: Jul 2007
Posts: 9,421
Received 459 Likes on 322 Posts
Re: Do you plan to wear a mask forever in public even if COVID becomes endemic?
No with a nod towards 'depends'. I'd be surprised if numbers don't go back up a few weeks after restrictions are lifted, so there's that. I will say that people can still be 'living life' (per a post above) and wear a mask. The two aren't mutually exclusive.
#18
DVD Talk Gold Edition
Join Date: Jan 2008
Location: Farmington Hills, MI
Posts: 2,489
Likes: 0
Re: Do you plan to wear a mask forever in public even if COVID becomes endemic?
#19
DVD Talk Limited Edition
Join Date: Sep 2002
Location: Nashville and Crossville, TN
Posts: 6,793
Received 216 Likes on 168 Posts
Re: Do you plan to wear a mask forever in public even if COVID becomes endemic?
I don't wear mask outdoors if I can practice social distancing. I will continue to wear masks indoors. I have family members with underlying medical conditions that I want to be able to visit so I will continue to be cautious.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off