Do you plan to wear a mask forever in public even if COVID becomes endemic?

I saw this topic come across on Twitter on a thread and I surprised that the vast majority of the answers seemed to say yes.



I know this is a contentious topic and many have strong opposition to it and some are now heavy proponents.



So what say you?





I'm going to say No. I will only wear one if a business requires it. But, if it's no longer a state or city mandate, I'm not going to wear one if not required. I don't like wearing it and it becomes really uncomfortable wearing one 8 hours a day at work. I'm hoping to not have to wear one at work anymore once LA relaxes the mandate.