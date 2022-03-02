Canadian Politics Thread

Please, I'm terribly sorry, and thank you. Good, now that that formality is out of the way, I figured there would be enough Canucks here to talk about anything to do with Canadian politics. Doesn't have to be at the national level. It can be provincial or local.



Just to start things off, the Cons dumped O'Toole yesterday. One of the front runners to replace him is Pierre Poilievre. He would be a disaster for them, methinks, as he is one of the most annoying and unlikable people in Canadian politics. I wouldn't vote for the Cons if I had a gun to my head, so I'd be happy if they remained in the wilderness for many years to come, but if I were them I would select another moderate like Michael Chong.



What else is going on? The anti-vax protests are still clogging up Ottawa. These numpties have been accorded their right to protest. Nothing has changed in their favour, and nothing will. The time has come to move them out, with force if necessary. Rumour has it they will hit Toronto tomorrow. Hospital workers are being advised not to wear their scrubs outside, and not to leave the hospitals during breaks. What kind of person harasses or assaults hospital workers?