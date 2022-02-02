Why is Judaism considered a race?
Why is Judaism considered a race?
After hearing Whoopi Goldbergs comments she made on The View recently it reminded me of a question I've always wondered about and could never get an answer to. Why is Judaism the only religion that is considered a race?
Re: Why is Judaism considered a race?
Yeah, I can see her confusion. Technically humans (homo sapiens) are all one "race", but of course we make other distinctions. But can a group that you can leave/join voluntarily be considered a race? A culture, sure, but it's tied to a religion which isn't immutable.
That being said, I defer to Jewish people, and if they consider themselves a race, then I can go with that.
That being said, I defer to Jewish people, and if they consider themselves a race, then I can go with that.
Re: Why is Judaism considered a race?
Ethnoreligious groups such as Jews, Amish, Mennonites, etc...- In addition to having the same religion, they also have common ancestral heritage.
Re: Why is Judaism considered a race?
"Family" is always mentioned in such articles.
The Nazis were obsessed with race and defined the Jews as their racial inferiors, which is how they justified exterminating them. This is why the Nazis targeted anyone with a Jewish grandparent, regardless of whether the person identified as Jewish or not. Nazism was a blood-based doctrine of racial supremacy, and its consequence was the genocide of the Jews. The very term anti-Semitism, which casts Jews in racial terms, was popularized by a German anti-Jewish activist who wanted to give his hatred a scientific sheen. Race is a social construct, and this is how it was constructed in Nazi Germany and much of Europe.
Goldberg is not an anti-Semite, but she was confused—and understandably so. In my experience, mistakes like hers often happen because well-meaning people have trouble fitting Jews into their usual boxes. They don’t know how to define Jews, and so they resort to their own frames of reference, like “race” or “religion,” and project them onto the Jewish experience. But Jewish identity doesn’t conform to Western categories, despite centuries of attempts by society to shoehorn it in. This makes sense, because Judaism predates Western categories. It’s not quite a religion, because one can be Jewish regardless of observance or specific belief. (Einstein, for example, was proudly Jewish but not religiously observant.) But it’s also not quite a race, because people can convert in! It’s not merely a culture or an ethnicity, because that leaves out all the religious components. And it’s not simply a nationality, because although Jews do have a homeland and many identify as part of a nation, others do not.
Instead, Judaism is an amalgam of all these things—more like a family (into which one can be adopted) than a sectarian Western faith tradition—and so there’s no great way to classify it in English.
https://newsletters.theatlantic.com/...erg-holocaust/
