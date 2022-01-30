The "Men/Women of God Behaving Badly" Thread

Quote:

Georgia pastor, wife charged with false imprisonment after people found in locked basement Investigators determined that the eight people in the basement, all with mental or physical disabilities, or both, were essentially imprisoned against their will.



A Georgia pastor and his wife were arrested on charges of false imprisonment after officials found up to eight people locked in their basement, police said.



Curtis Keith Bankston and Sophia Simm-Bankston were running the unlicensed "group home" out of their rented Griffin house "under the guise of a church known as One Step of Faith 2nd Chance," the Griffin Police Department said in a statement.



Griffin Fire last week responded to a call about someone having a seizure at the home and noticed a deadbolt on the basement door, according to police. Crews had to climb through a window to reach the patient.



Investigators determined the people in the basement, all with mental or physical disabilities, or both, were "essentially imprisoned against their will, which created an extreme hazard as the individuals could not exit the residence if there were an emergency," police said.



The Bankstons controlled the finances, medications and public benefits of the people they were keeping in the basement and had sometimes denied them their medications and medical care, according to police.



The people, who range in age from 25 to 65, were all placed into housing by the Georgia Department of Human Services. Five of the people kept in the basement are wards of the state, police said.



Curtis Keith Bankston, 55, and Sophia Simm-Bankston, 56, will likely face additional charges, police said.



"It is both frightening and disgusting to see the degree to which these individuals have been taken advantage of by people who were in a position of trust," the police statement said.



A bio on One Step Of Faith Ministries' website said Curtis Keith Bankston is committed to "feeding the hungry," "clothing the naked," "housing the homeless" and "helping the brokenhearted find a way out through Christ."



His attorney, Dexter Wimbish, did not respond to a request for comment Friday.