War in Ukraine is imminent?
War in Ukraine is imminent?
Rather than reading commentary spread throughout the other threads, I've started this one to discuss current events in Ukraine/Belarus/Russia.
I had a thought:
Everyone is saying that Ukraine doesn't have much of a chance to stop the Russians - if the Russians are serious about an invasion. I know some NATO countries are providing arms to the Ukrainian government. Germany, of course, has gone all in and offered to send 5,000 helmets to the Ukrainians
My idea is that Ukraine has very few options to "punch back" against Russia. Wouldn't one option be to have Ukrainian special forces sabotage Nord Stream 2? I realize any damage could be repaired over time, but it would be a kick-in-the-pants for Russia.
On the other hand, would an action like that cause Putin to escalate the conflict - perhaps occupying all of Ukraine in response?
Please discuss.
Re: War in Ukraine is imminent?
There will be tremendous international pressure on Germany to scrap Nord Stream 2 either way if Russia actually invades Ukraine. The sabotage might not make a difference.
Re: War in Ukraine is imminent?
Might Germany be secretly relieved if Ukraine makes that decision for them?
Added: see the following from SNL's show last night.
Johnson's Biden asks whether NATO forces are "ready to back us up" as Russia continues to prepare for a possible invasion of Ukraine.
Thompson's military official informs Biden that every NATO country is sending supplies to Ukraine except Germany.
"Oh man, if Germany doesn't want to go to war, you know it's bad," Johnson's Biden says.
