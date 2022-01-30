War in Ukraine is imminent?

Rather than reading commentary spread throughout the other threads, I've started this one to discuss current events in Ukraine/Belarus/Russia.I had a thought:Everyone is saying that Ukraine doesn't have much of a chance to stop the Russians - if the Russians are serious about an invasion. I know some NATO countries are providing arms to the Ukrainian government. Germany, of course, has gone all in and offered to send 5,000 helmets to the UkrainiansMy idea is that Ukraine has very few options to "punch back" against Russia. Wouldn't one option be to have Ukrainian special forces sabotage Nord Stream 2? I realize any damage could be repaired over time, but it would be a kick-in-the-pants for Russia.On the other hand, would an action like that cause Putin to escalate the conflict - perhaps occupying all of Ukraine in response?Please discuss.