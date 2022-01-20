Alec Baldwin hit with $25 Million defamation lawsuit

Within minutes of Baldwin’s alleged posting, Roice McCollum said, she was flooded with “hundreds of hateful messages,” according to the lawsuit. One of the alleged messages read, “Get raped and die … Your brother got what he deserved.”



Baldwin removed the post with McCollum's picture the next day.

But my favorite thing about this story is that every headline for it says a version of this:

Family of US Marine killed in Afghanistan files $25 million lawsuit against Alec Baldwin

So this popped up on Google News today. I'm going to post the NBC News version of the story and link to that because I think it has the most detail and balanced tone.So this woman posted a picture of herself attending Trump's rally on 1/6, and Baldwin reposted it, and what happened happened.Wouldn't an argument be that she invited the response by posting on social media, and that Baldwin extending that invitation to his millions of followers is exactly the point of the app?I would say that what happened was foreseeable by Baldwin, but isn't it also supposed to be foreseeable by her?Why would she decide to advertise it a year later that she was at the MAGA rally on 1/6?And does that advertisement of her political views in a public forum available to strangers all over the world, in a way, make her a public figure who must endure whatever response gets generated?Note that Baldwn did not accuse her of any crimes. I pulled it from a WGN story that he said, ". . . " which is an interesting idea to parse out. Just by being at the rally, and actively supporting Trump's cause, does she still bear some responsibility for the outcome, even if it is not a legal responsibility?Every news outlet has chosen to cast this as a conflict between Baldwin and a Gold Star family, rather than a conflict between Baldwin and a MAGA lady who was in DC on 1/6.