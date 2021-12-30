DVD Talk Forum

Minimum wage discussion thread

Minimum wage discussion thread
This topic seems to be growing a lot in the political meme thread and is certainly worthy of discussion. I am wholeheartedly in favor of people being able to make a living wage off of one full-time job and think the minimum wage should be raised to match inflation in an ongoing manner. I was making about $6/hr back in college in the early 90s and a lot of states are still at the federal minimum wage of 7.25 which is a joke and impossible to live on.
