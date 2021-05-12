DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > General Discussions > Religion, Politics and World Events
Reload this Page >

Bob Dole has died at 98

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Religion, Politics and World Events They make great dinner conversation, don't you think? plus Political Film

Bob Dole has died at 98

   
Old 12-05-21, 04:46 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk Legend & 2019 TOTY Winner
Thread Starter
 
Bacon's Avatar
 
Join Date: Nov 2002
Location: the 870
Posts: 21,742
Received 43 Likes on 32 Posts
Bob Dole has died at 98
https://amp.cnn.com/cnn/2021/12/05/p...ies/index.html
one of the last decent GOPers
Bacon is offline  
Reply Like
Old 12-05-21, 04:49 PM
  #2  
DVD Talk Godfather & 2020 TOTY Winner
 
Decker's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Vegas, Baby!
Posts: 57,678
Received 2,194 Likes on 1,411 Posts
Re: Bob Dole has died at 98
An important political figure from Kansas. And a reminder of a time when Republicans might have been war mongering assholes but weren't whatever they are now.
Decker is offline  
Reply Like
Old 12-05-21, 05:25 PM
  #3  
DVD Talk Limited Edition
 
tommyp007's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: Kingsport, TN
Posts: 6,114
Received 60 Likes on 39 Posts
Re: Bob Dole has died at 98
Originally Posted by Decker View Post
An important political figure from Kansas. And a reminder of a time when Republicans might have been war mongering assholes but weren't whatever they are now.
Indeed. Dole always came across as a very decent man, regardless of politics.
tommyp007 is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Religion, Politics and World Events

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.