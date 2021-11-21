DVD Talk Forum

Religion, Politics and World Events
SUV rams crowds at Christmas parade: Wisconsin

Religion, Politics and World Events

SUV rams crowds at Christmas parade: Wisconsin

   
Old 11-21-21, 08:51 PM
Kurt D
SUV rams crowds at Christmas parade: Wisconsin
I've had it up to here with people. What a horrific act. No fatalities as far as I read, and no suspect caught yet, I think.
https://www.cnn.com/2021/11/21/us/wa...ead/index.html
Old 11-21-21, 09:10 PM
jfoobar
 
Re: SUV rams crowds at Christmas parade: Wisconsin
The injury estimate has been updated to 30 with one death. There are also unconfirmed reports of the driver firing shots as well, although this is the sort of thing that later often gets proven false.

Odd that I saw two initial articles about this incident that clearly stated that a "person of interest" was already in custody but that might have been wrongly reported as well.
Old 11-21-21, 09:16 PM
dork
 
Re: SUV rams crowds at Christmas parade: Wisconsin
Originally Posted by jfoobar View Post
Odd that I saw two initial articles about this incident that clearly stated that a "person of interest" was already in custody but that might have been wrongly reported as well.
Police chief just confirmed that a person of interest is in custody.
Old 11-21-21, 09:18 PM
Kurt D
Re: SUV rams crowds at Christmas parade: Wisconsin
Ugh, just horrible. I really think the insulating tendencies of the Internet are both creating and exacerbating these things.
Old 11-21-21, 09:46 PM
Red Hood
 
Re: SUV rams crowds at Christmas parade: Wisconsin
Just read on the NYT that there are multiple dead. People suck
Old 11-21-21, 09:47 PM
Norm de Plume
 
Re: SUV rams crowds at Christmas parade: Wisconsin
Originally Posted by Kurt D View Post
Ugh, just horrible. I really think the insulating tendencies of the Internet are both creating and exacerbating these things.
For sure. Any sort of long-term social isolation can only be detrimental to one's appreciation for societal and communitarian values. The pandemic has compounded the problem. Add in marinating one's brain in hate-filled media, and unstable people emerge from their crannies to harm others.
Old 11-21-21, 09:49 PM
zyzzle
 
Re: SUV rams crowds at Christmas parade: Wisconsin
Originally Posted by dork View Post
Police chief just confirmed that a person of interest is in custody.
"Person of interest" is such a euphemism. It should be more like "possible asshole perpetrator".
Old 11-21-21, 09:51 PM
zyzzle
 
Re: SUV rams crowds at Christmas parade: Wisconsin
Originally Posted by Norm de Plume View Post
For sure. Any sort of long-term social isolation can only be detrimental to one's appreciation for societal and communitarian values. The pandemic has compounded the problem. Add in marinating one's brain in hate-filled media, and unstable people emerge from their crannies to harm others.
100% truth. And going to get worse once the robots take over and people start to "depend" on machines instead of real, live human beings. The reality between people who do have feelings and abusing machines because they don't, will become blurred to many unstable people. A new form of mental illness and / or fugue state or disassociation will become common.
Old 11-21-21, 10:06 PM
Vibiana
 
Re: SUV rams crowds at Christmas parade: Wisconsin
I agree this is terrible, but not new. A woman named Priscilla Ford drove while impaired in Reno on Thanksgiving Day 1980 and killed multiple people. She was sentenced to death but never executed, instead dying of emphysema in prison in 2005.
Old 11-21-21, 10:06 PM
Count Dooku
 
Re: SUV rams crowds at Christmas parade: Wisconsin
The driver of the SUV was just acting in self defense is the way I hear it.
Old 11-21-21, 10:12 PM
GoldenJCJ
 
Re: SUV rams crowds at Christmas parade: Wisconsin
Originally Posted by jfoobar View Post
The injury estimate has been updated to 30 with one death. There are also unconfirmed reports of the driver firing shots as well, although this is the sort of thing that later often gets proven false.

Odd that I saw two initial articles about this incident that clearly stated that a "person of interest" was already in custody but that might have been wrongly reported as well.
Sounds like police fired shots trying to stop the driver. I wonder if thats what the reports of the driver firing shots came from.
Old 11-21-21, 10:12 PM
Kurt D
Re: SUV rams crowds at Christmas parade: Wisconsin
Originally Posted by Vibiana View Post
I agree this is terrible, but not new. A woman named Priscilla Ford drove while impaired in Reno on Thanksgiving Day 1980 and killed multiple people. She was sentenced to death but never executed, instead dying of emphysema in prison in 2005.
Of course the 'why' isn't known yet. Could be impairment, but it in general seems like more and more people are self-isolating and going down internet wormholes and doing stuff like this.
Old 11-21-21, 10:13 PM
dork
 
Re: SUV rams crowds at Christmas parade: Wisconsin
Originally Posted by Vibiana View Post
I agree this is terrible, but not new. A woman named Priscilla Ford drove while impaired in Reno on Thanksgiving Day 1980 and killed multiple people. She was sentenced to death but never executed, instead dying of emphysema in prison in 2005.
What an awful story. Don't smoke, people.
