SUV rams crowds at Christmas parade: Wisconsin

I've had it up to here with people. What a horrific act. No fatalities as far as I read, and no suspect caught yet, I think.
The injury estimate has been updated to 30 with one death. There are also unconfirmed reports of the driver firing shots as well, although this is the sort of thing that later often gets proven false.
Ugh, just horrible. I really think the insulating tendencies of the Internet are both creating and exacerbating these things.
Just read on the NYT that there are multiple dead. People suck
For sure. Any sort of long-term social isolation can only be detrimental to one's appreciation for societal and communitarian values. The pandemic has compounded the problem. Add in marinating one's brain in hate-filled media, and unstable people emerge from their crannies to harm others.
I agree this is terrible, but not new. A woman named Priscilla Ford drove while impaired in Reno on Thanksgiving Day 1980 and killed multiple people. She was sentenced to death but never executed, instead dying of emphysema in prison in 2005.
