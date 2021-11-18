DVD Talk Forum

What has Merrick Garland(DOJ) done since taking office?

   
11-18-21, 11:13 AM
What has Merrick Garland(DOJ) done since taking office?
If this thread remains blank then it wouldn't surprise me.

I am especially interested in the planners behind the Jan. 6th Riots(which Garland so far has swept under the rug).

Notice he felt the heat from the media when he finally laid the law down on Steve Bannon but it looks like it will be a slap on the wrist and nothing more.
11-18-21, 11:42 AM
Re: What has Merrick Garland(DOJ) done since taking office?
One thing he's done is made me consider that maybe McConnel was on to something when he blocked his SCOTUS nomination ...
