Jen Psaki Appreciation Thread
#1
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
Join Date: Jan 2006
Location: Living in a van down by the river
Posts: 15,947
Received 401 Likes on 194 Posts
Jen Psaki Appreciation Thread
I just fucking love her. Nobody bitch-slaps the White House Press Corps better. That is all.
Also, Peter Doocy is a twat.
Also, Peter Doocy is a twat.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off