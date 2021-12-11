DVD Talk Forum

Jen Psaki Appreciation Thread

Religion, Politics and World Events

Jen Psaki Appreciation Thread

   
Jen Psaki Appreciation Thread
I just fucking love her. Nobody bitch-slaps the White House Press Corps better. That is all.

Also, Peter Doocy is a twat.
Religion, Politics and World Events

