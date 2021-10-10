More fun with the slave owners ... billboards in Springfield, MO advise people to "GET OFF YOUR BUTTS"

Between this shit and Josh Hawley, I am ashamed to have been born in Missouri, even though I haven't lived there for 24 years or worked there for 14.I just can't believe people are buying into the idea that there are people raking in money from Big Mama Gubmint while sitting on their asses at home doing nothing. I can't name a single person of my acquaintance who's doing that. TANF and SS disability aren't exactly the lush life.Where did our country get the idea that jobs are just hobbies? Every job I've ever had, I had because I needed money to live on. I've been lowballed financially on job offers and I told them to up the ante or forget it, sometimes succeeding at getting the job, sometimes not. I haven't had to work service jobs since my twenties and thirties, but I certainly don't go along with this idea some people seem to have that service workers are inferior and should be treated like dirt. The same people who do usually think the "free market" will solve everything.Sometimes I hate this fucking country.