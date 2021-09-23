The Official Those Clowns in Congress Did It Again Thread
The Official Those Clowns in Congress Did It Again Thread
This is the Official Those Clowns in Congress Did It Again What a Bunch of Clowns Thread.
Use it to discuss those clowns in Congress and how they did it again. And keep up with the news. What a bunch of clowns.
https://youtu.be/IC3W1BiUjp0
re: The Official Those Clowns in Congress Did It Again Thread
As debate goes on over whether to do a government shut down or past funding and raise the debt ceiling, I was curious how often this has happened. I mean, I've heard about this or experienced it more than once as an adult, but is it something relatively new or did I just not know or pay attention as a kid? A quick glance at the topic on Wikipedia shows it happened a surprisingly high number of times during the Reagan administration and has happened often since then in the 1990s and 2010s to now.
Is this all grandstanding and power play? Is this a legit thing that needs to be worked at together? Sometimes it all feels like too much distraction.
Re: The Official Those Clowns in Congress Did It Again Thread
This is disappointing. Members of congress debated for months on police reform at the federal level and talks just plain break down. I often wonder how this sort of thing happens. Do people just say, eh, yeah, we need change, but what can you do? Certainly not what you're proposing, so we're out. It truly feels like a "now or never" moment in history. That is, of course, until the next one, which I really, really don't want to happen. And yet, it likely will, especially if they don't change anything.
Re: The Official Those Clowns in Congress Did It Again Thread
How do you do your job well when you're receiving death threats? This is so gross:
Threats against members of Congress are skyrocketing. It's changing the job by Sarah D. Wire for the LA Times
I mean, what do you even do with that?!
In a year that kicked off with the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, threats against lawmakers are soaring. In the first three months of 2021, the U.S. Capitol Police recorded 4,135 threats against members of Congress. If that pace continues, total threats this year will double those in 2020.
...The surge in threats has grown exponentially in recent years. In 2016, Capitol Police investigated 902 threats, former House Sergeant at Arms Paul Irving said in a June 2017 letter to the Federal Election Commission. By 2018, there were 5,206 threats, and by 2020, there were 8,613, according to Capitol Police figures provided to The Times.
Re: The Official Those Clowns in Congress Did It Again Thread
Re: The Official Those Clowns in Congress Did It Again Thread
