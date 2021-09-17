What happened to Gabby Petito?
#1
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
Join Date: Jul 2008
Location: CA
Posts: 16,709
Received 207 Likes on 180 Posts
What happened to Gabby Petito?
Did the boyfriend kill her or did she get lost or maybe committed suicide?
https://www.cnn.com/2021/09/17/us/ga...day/index.html
Investigators searching for Gabby Petito believe her fiancé and those around him are withholding critical information related to her disappearance and are refusing to come forward, police said Thursday night.
"I believe Brian has the information," said Police Chief Todd Garrison of North Port, Florida, referring to Brian Laundrie.
"I believe people around Brian may also have the information, and we are pleading to those people to come forward. Provide us the information that we need to find Gabby and reunite Gabby with her family because she deserves it and her family deserves it," he said.Petito, 22, was traveling with Laundrie in her white 2012 Ford Transit van with a Florida license plate, police said. When her family didn't hear from her since late August, they reported her missing on September 11. Police believe she was in the Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming before the last communication with her family, who lives in New York."We are conducting a missing person investigation.
Two people went on a trip, and one person returned. And that person is Brian. And we're looking for Gabby, and he is not willing to provide us any information," Garrison told CNN's Don Lemon on Thursday night.
Authorities believe Laundrie was the last person to see Petito before she went missing.
On September 11, police found the van the couple was traveling in at the home Petito shared with Laundrie and his parents in North Port, Florida. Laundrie allegedly returned to North Port on September 1, police said in a news release.
Authorities are investigating some materials they found in the van after they processed it, though they didn't clarify what exactly they're looking into, Josh Taylor, a spokesperson for the North Port police department, said in a news briefing.
Taylor also added that Laundrie and his family directed police to their attorney when investigators went to their home Saturday to question them.
"That is the extent of our conversation with them," Taylor said. "It's my understanding we have had some conversations with his attorney but certainly nothing to the level of providing us the details that we would like." And the Laundries haven't been talking to Petito's family, who have been pleading people to come forward.
"We've had no communication between our family and theirs. It's absolutely absurd. We don't understand why," Petito's stepfather, James Schmidt, told CNN affiliate Court TV.
"I believe Brian has the information," said Police Chief Todd Garrison of North Port, Florida, referring to Brian Laundrie.
"I believe people around Brian may also have the information, and we are pleading to those people to come forward. Provide us the information that we need to find Gabby and reunite Gabby with her family because she deserves it and her family deserves it," he said.Petito, 22, was traveling with Laundrie in her white 2012 Ford Transit van with a Florida license plate, police said. When her family didn't hear from her since late August, they reported her missing on September 11. Police believe she was in the Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming before the last communication with her family, who lives in New York."We are conducting a missing person investigation.
Two people went on a trip, and one person returned. And that person is Brian. And we're looking for Gabby, and he is not willing to provide us any information," Garrison told CNN's Don Lemon on Thursday night.
Authorities believe Laundrie was the last person to see Petito before she went missing.
On September 11, police found the van the couple was traveling in at the home Petito shared with Laundrie and his parents in North Port, Florida. Laundrie allegedly returned to North Port on September 1, police said in a news release.
Authorities are investigating some materials they found in the van after they processed it, though they didn't clarify what exactly they're looking into, Josh Taylor, a spokesperson for the North Port police department, said in a news briefing.
Taylor also added that Laundrie and his family directed police to their attorney when investigators went to their home Saturday to question them.
"That is the extent of our conversation with them," Taylor said. "It's my understanding we have had some conversations with his attorney but certainly nothing to the level of providing us the details that we would like." And the Laundries haven't been talking to Petito's family, who have been pleading people to come forward.
"We've had no communication between our family and theirs. It's absolutely absurd. We don't understand why," Petito's stepfather, James Schmidt, told CNN affiliate Court TV.
Last edited by JeffTheAlpaca; 09-17-21 at 04:43 AM. Reason: spelling
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off