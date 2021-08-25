What are the moral obligations of the vaccinated to the unvaccinated?

My employer/university is requiring everyone to be vaccinated, with certain opt-opts available, and we've now all returned to the office. With the delta uptick, they've now reinstated a mask requirement for everyone indoors. This got me thinking.Many people did what they should have. They socially isolated. They wore masks. They got the vaccine. This was all, I think, under the assumption that the vaccine would be developed, we'd get it, and life would return to normal. The ground now seems to have changed. There IS no end-game where things return to normal.Everyone who wanted the vaccine now has it. (Some corner-cases excepted.) But, it's not returning to normal. And it's not because of the people who fulfilled their part of the social contract.People who have done the right thing are now being asked to continue to put up with masks, shut downs, etc, in order to protect people who are explicitly opting out. But why? Do the vaccinated really have a moral obligation to protect the unvaccinated? What is the end-game now? There doesn't seem to be some magic event that will ever be reached where we can go back to normal again. I'm not asking if you should or should not get it, but, rather, when does this end given that the magic "enough people are vaccinated" number will NEVER be reached.(Corner cases excepted. The immunocompromised get screwed ... but, again, its not the vaccinated/masking that are doing the screwing and I suspect they are used to being careful. And, kids are coming.)(This seemed to be a separate discussion, to me, then the general political thread, so I made a new one. Feel free to move it to that thread if I've violated the social contract.