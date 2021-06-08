2021 Elections Discussion Thread

There are a lot of elections in 2021 that are worthy of discussion so here we go.



On the Republican side former President Trump has been trying to demonstrate his kingmaker power and so far he has had mixed results. His endorsed candidate in Texas lost and his Ohio candidate won. In both cases Trump even spent some of his PAC's money to support the candidates. $100k in Texas and $300k in Ohio, of course that is not really that much considering it is being reported his PAC has taken in over 100 million but for Trump to spend any money on someone other then himself is pretty amazing.



On the Democratic side Nina Turner lost in the primary for Ohio's 11th District to Shontel Brown. It was an interesting race, Turner, a Sanders Acolyte, entered the race as the candidate with the most name recognition and in early polling was ahead of all the others with 50% support. She was endorsed by Sanders, AOC and others, she also raised more money then her competition but in the end Turner could not out run her past. In a district that voted for President Biden by a 2-1 margin, it most definitely hurt her when voters were reminded that she compared voting for Biden in 2020, to eating a bowl of shit. Considering Clinton also won this district in 2016, reminding people that Turner endorsed Jill Stein in the 2016 general probably hurt her also. To top everything off, agreeing with rapper Killer Mike that Jim Clyburn was "incredibly stupid" for backing Biden, was not a wise move. According to Clyburn, he had no plans to go to Cleveland or get physically involved in the campaign but once he was call "incredibly stupid" he changed his mind. Along with Clyburn, the CBC (Congressional Black Caucus) and the DMFI (Democratic Majority for Israel) also got involved and it was basically over for Turner.



Sadly, Turner in defeat turn to a pathetic Anti-Semitic trope when she blamed "Evil Money" for the loss. I really wish Turner would leave the Democratic party, she simply is not the type of person the party needs.



Coming up is the California Recall election. The most recent poll showed that there was a 50-50 chance for the recall to be successful.



