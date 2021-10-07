One year ago today was a much better time for me
Just one year ago today was a much better time for me because of two things. One, my Chihuahua dog was still alive and two, Joe Biden was not President.
Translation: I was so pissed when Biden won that I shot my Chihuahua.
Hello again Randy71. How have you been doing in the six months since your last drive-by post?
It makes sense that someone who likes yappy little dogs would be a Trump supporter.
It makes sense that someone who likes yappy little dogs would be a Trump supporter.
Sorry for the OPs loss. The latter, that is.
Is it okay not to be sympathetic to someone's grief because they seem to be signalling that their own grief isn't a big deal to them?
