One year ago today was a much better time for me

   
Old 07-10-21, 05:27 PM
  #1  
One year ago today was a much better time for me
Just one year ago today was a much better time for me because of two things. One, my Chihuahua dog was still alive and two, Joe Biden was not President.
Old 07-10-21, 05:31 PM
  #2  
Re: One year ago today was a much better time for me
Trump would have hated your Chihuahua.
Old 07-10-21, 05:43 PM
  #3  
Re: One year ago today was a much better time for me
Translation: I was so pissed when Biden won that I shot my Chihuahua.
Old 07-10-21, 05:45 PM
  #4  
Re: One year ago today was a much better time for me
Hello again Randy71. How have you been doing in the six months since your last drive-by post?

It makes sense that someone who likes yappy little dogs would be a Trump supporter.
Old 07-10-21, 05:50 PM
  #5  
Re: One year ago today was a much better time for me
Sorry for the OPs loss. The latter, that is.
Old 07-10-21, 05:53 PM
  #6  
Re: One year ago today was a much better time for me
Is it okay not to be sympathetic to someone's grief because they seem to be signalling that their own grief isn't a big deal to them?
Old 07-10-21, 06:08 PM
  #7  
Re: One year ago today was a much better time for me
Originally Posted by Mondo Kane View Post
Trump would have hated your Chihuahua.
Interesting choice of dog for a bot.
Old 07-10-21, 06:30 PM
  #8  
Re: One year ago today was a much better time for me
Originally Posted by Red Dog View Post
Interesting choice of dog for a bot.
You don't really think that members of the North Korean military have dogs?
Old 07-10-21, 06:37 PM
  #9  
Re: One year ago today was a much better time for me
Originally Posted by Count Dooku View Post
Is it okay not to be sympathetic to someone's grief because they seem to be signalling that their own grief isn't a big deal to them?
In this case?
Old 07-10-21, 06:43 PM
  #10  
Re: One year ago today was a much better time for me
Originally Posted by Randy71 View Post
Just one year ago today was a much better time for me because of two things.
Could you talk about the ways in which your life is worse off with Biden as president? Thatll open up more opportunity for discussion.
