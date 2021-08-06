ANOM - the FBI encryption based software every criminal is using
#1
Premium Member
Thread Starter
ANOM - the FBI encryption based software every criminal is using
I wonder how far this will go. Announcement by the San Diego FBI office and DOJ this morning at 9am PST.
Thread is basically this - there's been a dark web chat app known as ANOM that every criminal has been using around the world. More than likely this includes, CEO's, politicians, and everyone in between that have been using this to communicate to each other to commit crimes of all sorts, laundering, drug smuggling, etc. Thing is, ANOM is a tool created by the FBI. And every time the app was used, it cc'd the FBI in real time. This could cause some shockwaves very soon.
Thread is basically this - there's been a dark web chat app known as ANOM that every criminal has been using around the world. More than likely this includes, CEO's, politicians, and everyone in between that have been using this to communicate to each other to commit crimes of all sorts, laundering, drug smuggling, etc. Thing is, ANOM is a tool created by the FBI. And every time the app was used, it cc'd the FBI in real time. This could cause some shockwaves very soon.
Eric Garland on Twitter: "<THREAD> DOJ just unsealed the search warrant on the "encrypted" 🤣 telecom used by thousands of Mobsters worldwide RUN BY THE FBI THE WHOLE TIME and it is a goddamned children's treasury of awesome. Come, let us frolic! 😂🖕⚖️😇 https://t.co/k7MEmd8dMZ" / Twitter
US Attorney CAS on Twitter: "#BreakingNews #PressConference #OperationTrojanShield Join us today at 9 am. Watch live at https://t.co/sim8L0JO8F. @FBISanDiego June 8th 9 a.m. PST" / Twitter
#2
DVD Talk Limited Edition
Re: ANOM - the FBI encryption based software every criminal is using
holy crap. If this is true this is hysterical. Wonder if this will finally bite tRump and his cronies.
#3
DVD Talk Legend
Join Date: Feb 2005
Location: In the straps of boots
Posts: 24,506
Received 395 Likes on 282 Posts
Re: ANOM - the FBI encryption based software every criminal is using
Is there a source for analysis of the specific details of this other than Mr. Garland? Dude is a bit, shall we say, thirsty.
Not saying he's wrong at all here... Just interested in a less-hyped-up explanation of what this is about.
I guess the press conference will be interesting.
Not saying he's wrong at all here... Just interested in a less-hyped-up explanation of what this is about.
I guess the press conference will be interesting.
#4
DVD Talk Reviewer/ Admin
Join Date: Sep 1999
Location: Greenville, South Cackalack
Posts: 24,066
Received 456 Likes on 307 Posts
Re: ANOM - the FBI encryption based software every criminal is using
"You had to know a criminal to get hold of one of these customised phones. The phones couldn't ring or email. You could only communicate with someone on the same platform," the Australian police explained.
"All they talk about is drugs, violence, hits on each other, innocent people who are going to be murdered, a whole range of things," said Australian Federal Police commissioner Reece Kershaw.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off