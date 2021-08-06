ANOM - the FBI encryption based software every criminal is using

I wonder how far this will go. Announcement by the San Diego FBI office and DOJ this morning at 9am PST.Thread is basically this - there's been a dark web chat app known as ANOM that every criminal has been using around the world. More than likely this includes, CEO's, politicians, and everyone in between that have been using this to communicate to each other to commit crimes of all sorts, laundering, drug smuggling, etc. Thing is, ANOM is a tool created by the FBI. And every time the app was used, it cc'd the FBI in real time. This could cause some shockwaves very soon.