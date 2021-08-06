DVD Talk Forum

Old 06-08-21, 09:38 AM
  #1  
ANOM - the FBI encryption based software every criminal is using
I wonder how far this will go. Announcement by the San Diego FBI office and DOJ this morning at 9am PST.

Thread is basically this - there's been a dark web chat app known as ANOM that every criminal has been using around the world. More than likely this includes, CEO's, politicians, and everyone in between that have been using this to communicate to each other to commit crimes of all sorts, laundering, drug smuggling, etc. Thing is, ANOM is a tool created by the FBI. And every time the app was used, it cc'd the FBI in real time. This could cause some shockwaves very soon.


Old 06-08-21, 09:41 AM
  #2  
Re: ANOM - the FBI encryption based software every criminal is using
holy crap. If this is true this is hysterical. Wonder if this will finally bite tRump and his cronies.
Old 06-08-21, 09:47 AM
  #3  
Re: ANOM - the FBI encryption based software every criminal is using
Is there a source for analysis of the specific details of this other than Mr. Garland? Dude is a bit, shall we say, thirsty.
Not saying he's wrong at all here... Just interested in a less-hyped-up explanation of what this is about.

I guess the press conference will be interesting.
Old 06-08-21, 09:51 AM
  #4  
Re: ANOM - the FBI encryption based software every criminal is using
Originally Posted by Dan View Post
Is there a source for analysis of the specific details of this other than Mr. Garland?
The BBC's report approaches things from more of the Australian side of the operation.
Originally Posted by jpcamb View Post
Wonder if this will finally bite tRump and his cronies.
I wouldn't think so.

"You had to know a criminal to get hold of one of these customised phones. The phones couldn't ring or email. You could only communicate with someone on the same platform," the Australian police explained.
"All they talk about is drugs, violence, hits on each other, innocent people who are going to be murdered, a whole range of things," said Australian Federal Police commissioner Reece Kershaw.
