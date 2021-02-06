Krystal & Saagar leaving Rising, starting new show Breaking Points

I love the format of the Rising and still plan to check a few segments with their new hosts, but I look forward to checking out Krystal & Saagar's new show. I love their format, and feel much more informed after watching them. I don't agree with everything they say (they don't generally agree with each other but are super polite about it), but they are populists who are critical of both left and right and explain why, and lash out at the mainstream media, the military complex, corporate influence, etc. They are the opposite of Fox News and MSNBC/CNN.Here is the Rising with their new hosts