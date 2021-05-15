DVD Talk Forum

Israeli Palestinian Conflict

Israeli Palestinian Conflict

   
05-15-21, 12:36 PM
Israeli Palestinian Conflict
With the escalating violence in Israel this last week I wanted to open up a thread to discuss the issue. About 4 hours ago the Israelis bombed the Al Jazeera and AP offices in Gaza.


Apartheid has been going on for far too long in Israel. It's wrong and as long as the US government funds them we fund it and are as responsible as they are at least in the eyes of the oppressed.
05-15-21, 01:12 PM
slop101
Re: Israeli Palestinian Conflict
Yup, bombing Al Jazeera (AP was in there too) was no accident. Israelis straight up targeting news networks that are broadcasting what they're up to.
05-15-21, 01:44 PM
Re: Israeli Palestinian Conflict
They're reporting that Biden and the Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas spoke today. Abbas says he urged Biden to intervene in Israeli attacks.
05-15-21, 01:46 PM
Troy Stiffler
Re: Israeli Palestinian Conflict
Word is that Hamas used the building as cover, knowing it would be hard to bomb.

I'll keep an eye on the news. But the whole thing is way too complex for me. I hope it ends quickly.
