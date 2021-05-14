The Matt Gaetz/ Florida GOP Corruption Saga
The Matt Gaetz/ Florida GOP Corruption Saga
Figured this merited it's own thread, since it's going to be an ongoing, unfolding story for a while yet.
For those unaware, Joel Greenberg's plea agreement was docketed tonight.
The document is 89 pages long.
This is what he pled guilty to:
When calculating the maximum terms, Greenberg was facing 67 years in prison (I assume served consecutively).
Now look what's being dismissed
This would seem to imply that his cooperation was substantial in netting a bigger fish (fishes).
We'll see in the days ahead.
Re: The Matt Gaetz/ Florida GOP Corruption Saga
Just a reminder- This is Joel on the right, in more carefree times, with his two buds
