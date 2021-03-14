DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > General Discussions > Religion, Politics and World Events
Reload this Page >

Has Trump announced a Presidential Library?

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Religion, Politics and World Events They make great dinner conversation, don't you think? plus Political Film

Has Trump announced a Presidential Library?

   
Old 03-14-21, 12:38 AM
  #1  
DVD Talk Gold Edition
Thread Starter
 
Traxan's Avatar
 
Join Date: Mar 2008
Posts: 2,404
Likes: 0
Received 17 Likes on 11 Posts
Has Trump announced a Presidential Library?
I expect all manner of childish insults but I am curious. A Presidential Library is a given, even one-term failures like Carter and Bush 41 and disgraced Nixon have libraries. You'd expect him to want a place to toot his horn about Warp Speed and the Middle East peace process, and take credit for everything else. But I've not heard a word. Anyone know?
Traxan is offline  
Reply Like
Old 03-14-21, 12:40 AM
  #2  
DVD Talk Limited Edition
 
Join Date: Feb 2001
Posts: 5,472
Likes: 0
Received 44 Likes on 35 Posts
Re: Has Trump announced a Presidential Library?
Cause he can't read shit.
dom56 is offline  
Reply Like
Old 03-14-21, 12:43 AM
  #3  
DVD Talk Hero
 
Join Date: Feb 2000
Location: Rosemount, MN
Posts: 35,988
Received 302 Likes on 177 Posts
Re: Has Trump announced a Presidential Library?
It would just be orange-stained printouts of old tweets.
Draven is offline  
Reply Like
Old 03-14-21, 12:54 AM
  #4  
Dan
DVD Talk Legend
 
Dan's Avatar
 
Join Date: Feb 2005
Location: In the straps of boots
Posts: 24,134
Received 325 Likes on 237 Posts
Re: Has Trump announced a Presidential Library?
Serious answer... He (and his team) honestly thought he was going to win again, so nothing is planned yet. Obama's library wasn't announced until 2014, well into his second term, and it's still not done.
Give it time.
Dan is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Religion, Politics and World Events
View Next Unread
The Random Political Meme & Meme-Adjacent Social Media Posts Thread

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.