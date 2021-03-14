Has Trump announced a Presidential Library?
Has Trump announced a Presidential Library?
I expect all manner of childish insults but I am curious. A Presidential Library is a given, even one-term failures like Carter and Bush 41 and disgraced Nixon have libraries. You'd expect him to want a place to toot his horn about Warp Speed and the Middle East peace process, and take credit for everything else. But I've not heard a word. Anyone know?
Serious answer... He (and his team) honestly thought he was going to win again, so nothing is planned yet. Obama's library wasn't announced until 2014, well into his second term, and it's still not done.
Give it time.
Give it time.
