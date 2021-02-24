Re: Functions of government discussion

Quote: Vibiana Originally Posted by Several posts here lately have gotten me thinking about the role of government in a functioning society. What would your definition of its roles be? More importantly, what things do you feel the government should NOT be involved in?

I'm not trying to be an ass, but you need to be more specific with what you mean by 'government'. Do you mean government in the aggregate, or do you mean, in the case of the U.S., the federal government only? I could potentially list a dozen things off the top of my head that I think government should do, but at what level? I don't want Franklin County OH to have its own navy, nor do I want the feds responsible for picking up my trash.Using Weber's definition of government, that a state is an organization that has a monopoly on (legitimate) violence (within a proscribed area, of course), then the two most important functions of government are national defense, specifically, the enforcement of border sovereignty, and of law enforcement.Beyond those two, I would say the next level of importance would be the establishment of a legitimate currency, and a legal and judicial system capable of enforcing contracts and other legal agreements. I realize these are probably not the sexy things you were looking for, like free health care or housing, but there you go.