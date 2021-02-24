DVD Talk Forum

Functions of government discussion

Religion, Politics and World Events They make great dinner conversation, don't you think? plus Political Film

Old 02-24-21, 11:03 AM
Functions of government discussion
Several posts here lately have gotten me thinking about the role of government in a functioning society. What would your definition of its roles be? More importantly, what things do you feel the government should NOT be involved in?
Old 02-24-21, 11:17 AM
Re: Functions of government discussion
Originally Posted by Vibiana View Post
Several posts here lately have gotten me thinking about the role of government in a functioning society. What would your definition of its roles be? More importantly, what things do you feel the government should NOT be involved in?
I'm not trying to be an ass, but you need to be more specific with what you mean by 'government'. Do you mean government in the aggregate, or do you mean, in the case of the U.S., the federal government only? I could potentially list a dozen things off the top of my head that I think government should do, but at what level? I don't want Franklin County OH to have its own navy, nor do I want the feds responsible for picking up my trash.

Using Weber's definition of government, that a state is an organization that has a monopoly on (legitimate) violence (within a proscribed area, of course), then the two most important functions of government are national defense, specifically, the enforcement of border sovereignty, and of law enforcement.

Beyond those two, I would say the next level of importance would be the establishment of a legitimate currency, and a legal and judicial system capable of enforcing contracts and other legal agreements. I realize these are probably not the sexy things you were looking for, like free health care or housing, but there you go.
Old 02-24-21, 11:28 AM
Re: Functions of government discussion
In simple terms, I think the government should handle things that we need to deal with collectively. So that encompasses everything from the trash to the navy.

This extends to "the people" to enforce laws, rules and regulations for everything from individuals to global corporations. I can't force a huge company to follow the rules myself, but the "collective representation of everyone" can.

I don't think the government should be involved in things that we don't need to deal with collectively - such as what goes on in the bedroom or with individual medical choices.

I realize this is simplistic and of course there are a few exceptions but that generally works for me when I'm staking out a position on a topic.
Old 02-24-21, 12:07 PM
Re: Functions of government discussion
Originally Posted by wendersfan View Post
Beyond those two, I would say the next level of importance would be the establishment of a legitimate currency ...
Back in the day, I was once a true believer in a gold standard for currencies. Naively I thought it was best defense against indiscriminantely printing up money causing societal unrest from hyperinflation. (ie. The easiest way to destroy a society is hyperinflation).

These days I don't know if a gold standard is even still viable anymore anywhere. (The american dollar has not officially been on any gold standard since 1973).
